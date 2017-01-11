This new Airplane Seating Plan was Designed by Satan Himself

Beyond all the stress of packing, catching your flight, and then remembering you left all your dress shirts at home, we can all agree the absolute worst part of flying is dealing with other people. So of course, someone designed an experimental new seating plan that'd have us sitting face to face with each other, essentially holding hands for the duration of the flight.
The plan, patented by seat manufacturer Zodiac Seat France, intends to maximize available space by packing passengers together in an almost honeycomb pattern, with every other seat flipped around so instead of having the small comfort of the seatback to stare at, you'll be gazing into the baby blues of whatever unwashed scoundrel you have the misfortune of being seated next to.
Here's an overhead view, highlighting the problem even clearer.
Granted, this is only a patent design and not a final product, so we can give them the benefit of the doubt and assume passengers wouldn't actually be forced to slide their hands under each other's thighs just to fit -- not to mention the catastrophe that'd result if Mr. Orange needed to use the restroom.
Still, though, who but the speedo-wearing psychos frequenting Hedonism II would enjoy a seating arrangement like this? We can only hope the airlines will put customer comfort ahead of higher profit margins and never adopt this scheme.
Who are we kidding? We're all screwed.
Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he got a little sick when he first saw these images. Follow his creepy stare @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com