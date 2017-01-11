This new Airplane Seating Plan was Designed by Satan Himself

Beyond all the stress of packing, catching your flight, and then remembering you left all your dress shirts at home, we can all agree the absolute worst part of flying is dealing with other people. So of course, someone designed an experimental new seating plan that'd have us sitting face to face with each other, essentially holding hands for the duration of the flight.

The plan, patented by seat manufacturer Zodiac Seat France, intends to maximize available space by packing passengers together in an almost honeycomb pattern, with every other seat flipped around so instead of having the small comfort of the seatback to stare at, you'll be gazing into the baby blues of whatever unwashed scoundrel you have the misfortune of being seated next to.