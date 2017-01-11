Travel

The Worst Airports in the World, According to Pilots and Flight Attendants

La Guardia takeoff
LaGuardia is just like NYC, cramped and dirty

airport, airport security
Manila's Ninoy Aquino is a hellhole trapped in a time warp

Kathmandu Airport
Kathmandu is a glorified bus station

LAX
LAX is way too small for the number of passengers

Stansted Airport
Ryanair has ruined London Stansted

Charles DeGaulle Airport
But the worst of all is Paris' Charles de Gaulle

