The Worst Airports in the World, According to Pilots and Flight Attendants

LaGuardia is just like NYC, cramped and dirty
Manila's Ninoy Aquino is a hellhole trapped in a time warp
Kathmandu is a glorified bus station
LAX is way too small for the number of passengers
Ryanair has ruined London Stansted
But the worst of all is Paris' Charles de Gaulle
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Matt Meltzer is a staff writer at Thrillist who literally once had a rental car shuttle ride at LAX that was longer than his flight. Follow him on Instagram: @meltrez1.