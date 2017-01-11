The US City With the Longest Commute Time Is...

Bad news for straphangers: according to a new University of Michigan study, New York's got the longest average commute in the nation. Come to think of it, this shouldn't really be news to anyone who's spent even a second on the NYC subway.

Authored by Dr. Michael Sivak, the U of M study examined 2013 Census Bureau data for the country's 30 largest cities, and looked specifically at the average age of commuters, the methods they used to get to work (car, public transportation, bike, walking), and how long it took them to get there.

Turns out, the average commute in New York takes nearly 40 minutes, surpassing Chicago (33.7) and Philly (32) for the top spot on the podium of shame. As for the city with the speediest commute, Oklahoma City took that honor, clocking in at 20.7 minutes.