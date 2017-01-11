Which US City Has the Worst Traffic Congestion?

Washington, DC wins the title of "Worst Congestion in America" with an average of 82 hours per commuter each year. The race was close-won, though, as Los Angeles took second place with 80 hours and San Francisco took third with 78 hours. In fact, four of the top 10 most congested cities were located in California.

In addition to hours spent in gridlock, the report also looked at excess fuel burned per commuter, as well as the average congestion cost per commuter. DC came out on top in congestion cost with a whopping $1,834, although it actually tied with New York for excess fuel burnt per commuter (35gal) -- which makes sense, given the constant stop-and-go traffic throughout Manhattan.