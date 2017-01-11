The Unspoiled North American Beach Paradise No One Knows About Yet

Mexico is inarguably home to North America’s best unspoiled beaches (sorry, Redneck Riviera -- it's true). But because many of these strips of tropical paradise are worthy of your screensaver, they haven't stayed magical for long. Perfect beaches equal swarming crowds. MTV killed Cancun in the '90s, hipsters currently riddle Tulum, and Sayulita is now a hot cruise ship port of call.

So, where exactly can you get your tan on in Mexico without having to deal with chain restaurants and American spring breakers?

One word: Yelapa.

If you haven't heard of this tiny beach haven in Puerto Vallarta’s Bahia de Banderas, that's a good thing. It has gone decades without the infiltration of obstructive high-rises or a mass influx of tourists. Some say it's Mexico’s last authentic beach town, and we'd agree. So much so that we put together these eight reasons why it's absolutely the country's top undiscovered stretch of sand.