Here’s Your Ultimate Winter Travel Guide

Contrary to popular opinion, the winter is a great time to step out and experience the world around you. Whether you’re planning a trip for the holidays or just looking for some inspiration for the months ahead, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to satisfy your urge for IRL exploration, in partnership with T-Mobile.

It all begins with our Ultimate City Guides, where we get reacquainted with some of our favorite cities across the country that have gone through significant transformations over the last two years. Discover where to eat, what to do, and where to stay in Seattle, DC, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Next, we’ll help you find the best towns to explore with our Winter Escapes video series. Hit play and transport yourself to the Catskills, Chesapeake Bay, Berkshires, Lake Michigan, North Shore, Joshua Tree, San Juan Islands, and Highland Lakes.

Near or far, T-Mobile’s 5G coverage network is bigger and better than ever, which means you’ll never lose signal when trying to post a pic of your new favorite restaurant on Instagram or of an impromptu roadside dance on TikTok. Speaking of which, we’ve also found the best roadside oddities, funky towns, and hidden gems that are just a drive away with our winter road trips guide. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway, Adirondacks, North Cascades Highway, Blue Ridge Mountains, and road trips to take from the Twin Cities, Dallas, Boston, and Chicago.

For more about T-Mobile’s 5G network, visit T-Mobile.com.