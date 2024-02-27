On Your Next Trip to Mexico, Consider Its Native Bees

In the rural town of Chocholá, Mexico, the forest is filled with the sounds of dry leaves rustled by industrious squirrels and the bright, three-part call of the cinnamon-bellied saltator. We walk through a door painted peacock blue, with the figure of Ah-Mucen-Kab, the honey god of Maya mythology, carved on the front. Nearly two dozen wooden shoeboxes, each with a small hole on the front, sit in an open shed with a thatched roof. “Come closer,” beckons André Gaillard, the veterinarian at Chable Yucatán resort. Squatting down, I peer at the circular opening, and come eye-to‒unblinking eye with a tiny bee, antennae twitching above its silvery, furred face. “Like a bouncer at a club,” according to Gaillard, this miniature sentinel guards a colony of Melipona beecheii, one of 500 types of stingless bees. The insect considers me for a moment before darting inside to warn about the presence of an intruder.

For the ancient Maya, Melipona bees were revered as a gift by the gods. They called them xunan-kab (“lady bee”), and used their honey as food and medicine, and in the ceremonial drink balché. In the pre-Columbian world of the Yucatán, Maya beekeeping, or meliponiculture, was sophisticated, with up to 500 colonies managed in bee houses—like this apiary at Chable Yucatán, but on steroids. Although the Melipona bee, like all pollinators, is crucial to the health of the local ecosystem, at the end of the last century, it was on the brink of extinction. “There were not many colonies or beekeepers,” says José Javier G. Quezada-Euán, a lecturer in the Department of Tropical Apiculture at the Autonomous University of Yucatán. Thanks to concerted efforts by academics, NGOs, and indigenous groups, the practice is on the upswing. “There is a boom in meliponiculture nowadays. The bee and beekeeping traditions are not at risk of extinction right now, but there are serious threats against both,” Quezada says.

The sacred bee of the Maya The Melipona bee is found in tropical regions of Mexico, especially the Yucatán Peninsula, as well as in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, and even Cuba. By 300 BCE, the ancient Maya used hollowed-out logs with small entrance holes carved in the middle as hives, closing off both ends with discs made of wood or stone. The formula was so successful that when the Spanish colonized Mexico in the sixteenth century, they didn’t introduce the European honeybee, Apis mellifera, to the Yucatán, as they did in other parts of the country. The bee was integral to Mayan life. About 20% of the Madrid Codex, one of three verified books of Mayan cosmology—a copy of which is on view at the Grand Maya World Museum in Mérida—is dedicated to its religious significance and management techniques. Habitat destruction began first as the colonizers cleared forests to create grazing fields for cattle, and accelerated a couple centuries later, when haciendas were developed for growing sisal and henequen, plants related to the blue agave of tequila-making fame and used for manufacturing rope. As unspoiled land (and large trees) needed for beekeeping dwindled, and thousands of Maya were killed or displaced, centuries’ worth of traditional knowledge was pushed to the margins of rural towns. While interest in pollinators has helped the number of Melipona bees rebound, continued deforestation, climate change, and the widespread use of pesticides have presented new threats. Quezada points out that taking on a backyard colony isn’t necessarily the answer. “In many situations, people are not properly trained. They don’t know the biology of the bees or appropriate management. Stingless bees are very sensitive to thermal changes, so if they’re translocated to a place that has more extreme heat or cold, the colonies suffer. Many are dying out.”

Nectar of the gods in medicine and food Back in the forest at Chable Yucatán, Gaillard carefully slides open the lid of a hive box. A quiet buzzing emanates from the interior, where thousands of tiny bees bustle around a pockmarked lunar landscape in miniature. “Every box is like a city,” says Gaillard, pointing out the bubbles where bees store honey, and the hexagonal “castle” made of beeswax that serves as the queen’s home and nursery, where she lays hundreds of eggs that will develop into the next generation. He nudges a humming bee up onto my index finger, and my skin vibrates. Using a plastic oral syringe, Gaillard extracts a small amount of honey from one of the diminutive hills and squeezes a dollop onto the back of my hand. I lick it off, savoring a mild sweetness and pronounced floral taste, the honey fresher, runnier, and more intensely flavored than the stuff in the teddy bear-shaped supermarket bottle.

For centuries, Indigenous people in Mexico have used Melipona honey to treat sore throat and asthma, prostate enlargement, digestive upset and ailments, eye diseases such as cataracts, and problems of the ears and skin. I think of this later in the day, when I absentmindedly rub my hand and notice a soft spot where the honey had been. Recent studies have even suggested that stingless bee honey has antibiotic properties. Maya keepers still dominate the field, with a group of Mayan women acting as the largest producers of Melipona honey in the world. While Quezada has observed that older beekeepers still prefer to use the traditional hollowed-out log for bee management, younger meliponiculturalists have largely taken to the hive-box method, which is easier and better maintains the integrity of the colony and its honey. Quezada also points to a growing group of urban beekeepers in and around the Yucatecan capital. Counter to the theory that the Melipona bee doesn’t survive in urban environments, Quezada says, “We’ve seen many beekeepers here in Mérida, and the bees seem to be thriving. It’s possible some of the plants and flowers in the city are helping.”

Modern Meliponiculture Today, bee conservation efforts are led by mixed generations of researchers, ecologists, and educators. Nonprofits such as Educampo MX provide training to empower new beekeepers in rural areas, especially women, while U Yits Ka’an Organic Agriculture School, in the southeastern Yucatán, hosts workshops for farmers. Last August, the Mexican Department of Agriculture and Rural Development held its second Forum on Honeybees and Beekeeping, with a number of experts on hand to discuss management practices, sustainability, and improvement of the genetic pool. There’s even an American-Mexican collaborative project that will place 40 hive boxes in the mangrove swamps of the Yucatecan coastal towns of Dzilam de Bravo and Progreso. Sisters Andrea and Emmaida Figueroa, along with beekeeper Rodrigo Navarro, founded the five-year-old Mérida-based advocacy initiative Miel Nativa. For them, increasing awareness is key. “There’s very little public knowledge about stingless bees, even within Mexico,” says Andrea. “When we first learned about them, we wondered how we didn’t know before about the bees, the medicinal properties of the honey, or their relationship to the Maya—or how these relationships were being lost.” Production is its own sticky situation. According to Emmaida, Melipona honey can vary widely in quantity, flavor, and color depending on when the flowers the bees feed from begin to bloom, and how hospitable the climate is that year. An average-size Melipona hive produces about one liter of honey annually—compared to 70 liters from a colony of honeybees.

Small production, Emmaida says, has meant “a lot of undesirable things started happening, like super low prices offered to beekeepers, or deforestation from people going into the forest to extract the wild bees themselves.” Through educational exchange among beekeepers and multisensory guided experiences within rural working meliponarios, Miel Nativa promotes both the product and Indigenous knowledge conservation. The organization’s shop stocks Melipona and other types of honey, as well as bee products like soap and candles. And they offer in-depth honey tastings for travelers and culinary professionals alike. At Chable Yucatán, a visit to the six-year-old educational meliponario is part of the property’s Green Route guided experience. Guests can also book a honey tasting or a bee workshop, and learn to transform the honey and beeswax into functional products. Or they can participate in a beekeeping session at the meliponario, followed by a picnic. Chable Yucatán recently added a second meliponario, which will produce honey for the resort’s restaurant menus and local-products boutique.

A new approach The conservation status of the Melipona bee may be temporarily more secure, but according to experts, it won’t stay that way for long if humans don’t reconsider our relationship with travel, the environment, and food. On the tourism front, Quezada cautions visitors to be more aware not just of the comfort and amenities of Mexican resorts, but of their sustainability programs and impact on local ecosystems. The Figueroa sisters advise a new approach to consuming food. “We need to understand what has to happen for us to get a jar of honey on our tables,” Andrea says. “What did the producer have to do? Who has been involved, and where are they located? Who is benefiting, and who is not? We can start with honey, but really take that approach to everything we consume, whether that’s a cup of coffee or an avocado.” Gaillard’s assessment is blunter. “If the bees disappear, entire ecosystems could disappear,” he says. “We cannot live alone. If we want to preserve our own existence in the world, we need to protect the native fauna.”

