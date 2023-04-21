Zooey Deschanel Talks Broadway, Mickey Mouse, and Maybe Packing Cubes

I’m always traveling, and for many different purposes. I fly solo if I'm going for business or something related. Then Jonathan and I will travel by ourselves. I also go on trips with my kids. Traveling with my family is great. When I’m traveling, I like being in cities. I love going to New York—we went recently, and it was really fun, because we got to see two shows in the city. My boyfriend and I saw Funny Girl, which was fantastic. Then we took the kids to their first Broadway show, Harry Potter at the Lyric Theatre. That was something special—they sat through the entire thing and really enjoyed it. What's funny is I remember going to see a Broadway show when I was four, and I talked the entire time. I talked so much that my mom had to take me out of there. I was the opposite of my kids—I never paid attention to things. But when my daughter was three, she sat through the whole “Nutcracker.” It was pretty impressive, because it’s ballet. I was thinking, “We're going to make it to intermission, maybe?” But sure enough, if there's a good story, they’re in it for the long haul.

When it comes to traveling with family, being in close proximity to things that will entertain kids is important. Recently I went to Disney World. I love Epcot—it's a place for grownups. But my kids loved Magic Kingdom, because they love all the fairytale kind of rides. There’s a new ride there, Guardians of the Galaxy, that’s just awesome.

You have to have just enough supplies that you're not going to be totally miserable having to carry around a huge, heavy backpack.

I brought an electric fan thing to Disney World, thinking it was essential. I thought, “Oh, we're going to use this thing for sure!” And then I never once used it. We were actually particularly lucky; we went in the springtime, and it was still pretty cloudy and comfortable. Also, going into this trip, there had been people who suggested packing cubes and I was like, "No, I don't do packing cubes.” After this trip, having to repack and unpack and repack so many things, I thought “Okay, I may do packing cubes.” Every trip is different, and that’s why I'm a little obsessed with having an easy little daypack with everything you need. Everyone gets blisters on their feet, someone inevitably falls and grazes their knee, and sunblock is important. You have to have just enough supplies that you're not going to be totally miserable having to carry around a huge, heavy backpack. It has to be something small and lightweight that's got your family's essentials.

Also, food options for kids are important. I love food so much—the more food options the better, which is a big part of traveling in cities. Growing up, we went to Europe a lot, and that feels very nostalgic for me. I lived in London when I was a kid, and my dad is half-French, so we would spend a lot of time in Paris and Lyon, where my grandmother is from. We usually go every summer. I’ve never been to Australia, and I’ve always wanted to go. I’m hoping to make that happen soon. I’ve traveled with my sister and her son a bit, and we do a regular trip with my kids, my boyfriend, and my kids' dad as well. We try to do this kind of togetherness, because we're all co-parenting. The kids are so happy when we're all together. And if the kids are happy, I'm happy, too.