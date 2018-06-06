Sponsored

Zooming On This Zip Line Is The Best Way To See Hawaii’s Landscape

By Published On 06/06/2018 By Published On 06/06/2018
Thrillist Video

More Like This

related

The Oregon Coast Is The Place For Incredibly Fresh Crabs

related

This Washington State Resort is a Tree Hugger’s Dream

related

Cross “Climb A Glacier” Off Your Bucket List In Alaska

related

You Can Soar Above South Dakota’s Black Hills in a Hot-Air Balloon

Hawaii is obviously gorgeous -- but the best way to see all the natural beauty this place has to offer isn’t from a sandy beach. Instead, this Oahu zip line, operated by CLIMB works, takes you through a half mile of tropical forests and boasts Pacific Ocean views from the top, too. Along the way, you’ll meet local farmers supplying the island’s produce, too -- with plenty of local tastes to sample.

Stuff You'll Like