Hawaii is obviously gorgeous -- but the best way to see all the natural beauty this place has to offer isn’t from a sandy beach. Instead, this Oahu zip line, operated by CLIMB works, takes you through a half mile of tropical forests and boasts Pacific Ocean views from the top, too. Along the way, you’ll meet local farmers supplying the island’s produce, too -- with plenty of local tastes to sample.
Sponsored
Zooming On This Zip Line Is The Best Way To See Hawaii’s Landscape
By Thrillist Published On 06/06/2018 By Thrillist @Thrillist Published On 06/06/2018