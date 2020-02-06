Get to These Louisiana Festivals Before Instagram Does

Festival season is here, and that means your feeds will be filled with all the fun you’re missing. But before you shell out for wristbands to the high-profile festivals, set your sights, and your VSCO filters, on Louisiana.
While New Orleans is world-famous for hosting Mardi Gras (it boasts more than 2 million hashtagged posts), Louisiana’s lesser-known festivals are worth your travel fare and space on your feed. We’re talking Boomerangs with rare pours at the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, stories from Cochon de Lait’s greasy-pig contest, or the perfect profile pic at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival. Once you know about the up-and-coming festivals on this list, you won’t need to work hard to persuade the group chat to travel beyond Bourbon Street.
FOOD
Louisiana Crawfish Festival
Chalmette
March 26-29
Admission: $5
There’s never too much of a good thing when it comes to seafood. At the Louisiana Crawfish Boil, eat crawfish that is baked, boiled, or fried, and taste it in almost any dish imaginable, from crawfish bread, pasta, and pies to crawfish rolls, cheese dip, and sliders. Once you’ve had your fill, cater to your inner child at the festival's carnival rides and game booths.
Franklin Parish Catfish Festival
Winnsboro
April 4
Admission: $5
Louisiana is truly the seafood state, producing nearly one-third of the seafood consumed in the US -- so it’s no wonder that it has multiple seafood-centered festivals. This one typically has four fish-frying booths serving more than 4,000 pounds of fried catfish and trimmings to 15,000-20,000 annual attendees. The Franklin Parish Catfish Festival is more than just catfish, however. Here you can also walk through an antique car show, cheer on the softball tournament, and sway along to live music (past performers have included Louisiana-born country singer Hunter Hayes).
Louisiana Food & Music Festival
Monroe
May 2
Admission: $0-$20
If you want to chow down on a po’boy for lunch and savor some spicy jambalaya for dinner -- all in one place -- head to the Louisiana Food and Music Festival. This fest has every quintessential southern dish, from gumbo and red beans & rice to fried shrimp, grits, and catfish. After you’ve filled your plate with traditional Cajun foods, wash it all down at the Craft Beverage Walk, which features beer, wine, and liquor samples from local brands like Flying Tiger Brewery and Yellowfin Vodka. (Beverage Walk tickets are available for $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door.)
Cochon de Lait Festival
Mansura
May 7-10
Admission: Free
Meat-lovers, take note: This festival is for you. It all centers around cochon de lait, or slow-roasted suckling pig; 12,000 pounds of it gets roasted for 14 hours to feed hungry festival-goers. The Cochon de Lait Festival, held in downtown Mansura, was first celebrated in 1960, and by 1972 it had grown to 100,000 guests -- much to the town’s surprise. After closing down for 15 years to restructure, the fest now draws a more reasonable 25,000 attendees. Here you can “pass a good time,” as the locals say, with activities like boudin-eating (Louisiana’s famous Cajun sausage) and beer-drinking competitions, or the greasy pig contest for kids, which gives new meaning to “catch of the day.”
ARTS & CULTURE
Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras
Eunice
February 21-25
Admission: Free
Forget about the beads and gold coins chucked from balconies and floats, and instead get a taste of a truly authentic Cajun Mardi Gras at this five-day, carnival-style event in the countryside. Marvel at horseback riders donning capuchons (tall hats) and handcrafted masks while surrounded by the sounds of zydeco (a Louisiana-specific hybrid of blues, Creole, and Native indigenous music) and dancers. This tradition began in the 19th century, when riders would travel house to house collecting food donations for the community-wide gumbo pot. The event has since evolved into an almost week-long celebration that starts the Friday before Fat Tuesday and ends with a chicken run. A Louisiana chicken run includes revelers chasing after a chicken that was gifted to them for their gumbo pot. The chicken can be pretty hard to catch in a costume (especially after a few drinks), so get ready to cheer on those brave enough to take on the tradition.
Annual Cane River Film Festival
Natchitoches
March 20-21
Admission: Free; $100 for VIP Ball
Discover emerging and local independent filmmakers, learn more about Louisiana’s heritage, and see movies for free at the Cane River Film Festival. In addition to screenings, the festival features actor and filmmaker workshops, like one featuring film production studio CEO Jason A. Waggenspack, who served as a producer on The Real Don Quixote and as a location consultant on films such as Jurassic World and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. On Day 2, go on the organized boat ride along the historic Natchitoches riverfront where Steel Magnolias was filmed, or buy a ticket and get glammed up to attend the VIP Red Carpet Sponsors Ball.
Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival
New Orleans
March 25-29
Admission: $10-$600
Timed to the birthday of the fest’s namesake, author Tennessee Williams, this five-day event features panel discussions, master classes led by notable contemporary writers, literary walking tours, and more. (It’s also been named one of the top 10 literary festivals in the US.) If you're a writer yourself, you can enter contests in short story, poetry, fiction, and one-act play for a shot at winning a VIP festival pass, getting your work published in a Louisiana publication, and taking home a grand prize of up to $1,500. There will also be over 20 discussion sessions led by literary professionals, a performance of In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel by Tennessee Williams, and of course, the annual "Stella!" shouting contest.
DRINKS
New Orleans Bourbon Festival
New Orleans
March 11-14
Admission: $69-$519
The NOLA Bourbon Festival is not to be missed by whiskey enthusiasts. This one-of-a-kind fest features several events, from tastings with over 80 bourbon brands including Maker’s Mark, Evan Williams, and Old Forester; to dinner pairings featuring local restaurants such as Doris Metropolitan, Antoine's, and Restaurant R'evolution. Soak up some knowledge at the festival seminars, which will explore topics like the history of bourbon and women in the whiskey industry. There’s even a burlesque show. And with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Kids Can NOLA, you’ll know that you’re drinking for a good cause.
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience
New Orleans
March 18-22
Admission: A la carte tickets $35-$200, packages $340-$2,700
Learn about food and wine pairings from hundreds of participating vendors at the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, which was named one of USA Today’s 10 best general food festivals in the country. Its two major events are Vinola and the Royal Street Stroll: At Vinola, you’ll sample rare and elite wines from around the world, directly from the winemakers themselves. Then, dress in wine-themed costume for the Royal Street Stroll, where you’ll be led by winemakers “parade-style” down the street and can shop the galleries and drink wine along the way. Beyond that, join award-winning experts on various wine tastings, dine on brunch and dinner menu options from top chefs, and attend daily labs and afterparties.
A Taste of Covington
Covington
April 1-5
Admission: Tastings start at $55, dinners vary
Get ready to eat your fill at a Louisiana-style vintner dinner. Over the first two nights of this fest, four restaurants will each host a dinner with wines perfectly paired for each of the four courses. Continue your festival weekend at the Festa del Vino and Grand Tasting, which both include live music, hors d’oeuvres, and wine samples, then close it out at a champagne jazz brunch on the final day. The vintner dinners and jazz brunch require reservations, and wine tasting tickets are limited, so be sure to make your plans in advance.
’Ritas on the River
Monroe
April 18
Admission: $25
NOLA may have the Hurricane, but this Monroe festival is all about the margarita. The annual event gathers vendors from Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas for nearly four hours of margarita tastings at the open-air Origin Bank RiverMarket. And because like peanut butter and jelly, margaritas and tacos go hand in hand, there will also be taco vendors on site to sample from, too. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite margarita once you’ve finished its salty rim.
LOCATION
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival
Ponchatoula
April 3-5
Admission: Free
Every April, the small town of Ponchatoula (located 50 miles east of Baton Rouge) turns into the “Strawberry Capital of Louisiana” as 300,000 people turn out to celebrate the red fruit. At this fest you can purchase the berries directly from Louisiana growers and treat yourself to dishes like strawberry shortcake or deep-fried strawberries (really). There's also a host of family-friendly activities & games like a strawberry parade; strawberry-eating contest (including the stem!); and a 1-mile, 5K & 10K fun run. While you’re in town, stop by Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours to learn about the 300 alligators and 47,000 turtles that they house. Not into reptiles? Make a stop in nearby Hammond, just 15 minutes away, at the Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. for a pint of their Radical Rye P.A. or Korova Milk Porter.
Ebb & Flow
Baton Rouge
April 4-5
Admission: Free
Baton Rouge is a must-stop destination in Louisiana for its historical architecture and riverbank hugging the Mississippi. Every April, the city becomes a place where you can immerse yourself in artwork and performances and interact with the artists, poets, and creatives behind them at the Ebb & Flow Festival. The fest features art, pottery, and jewelry from the community's culturally diverse artists; a bookmobile for kids; and performances by musicians from the Third Street Songwriters Festival. Throughout the weekend, art installations will be displayed around downtown (remember to vote for your favorite). Since Baton Rouge offers free museum admission on the first Sunday of each month, end the last day of the festival by heading to the LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, or the USS KIDD Veterans Museum where Tom Hanks filmed the soon-to-be-released Greyhound.
Mudbug Madness
Shreveport
May 22-24
Admission: Free Friday before 5pm, $5 rest of the weekend
Every Memorial Day Weekend, Shreveport hosts a celebration of all things crawfish. Mudbug Madness features family-friendly games, regional bites like po’boys and étouffée (a seafood stew served over rice), and musical headliners (last year’s included Kylie Frey and The Molly Ringwalds). Cheer on local celebrities and festival attendees as they eat their way through pounds of “mudbugs,” or crawfish, as they compete for first place. While in town, make sure to check out the Shreveport Aquarium, which holds over 3,000 animals from around 270 species as well as an immersive shipwreck. If you’re an Elvis Presley fan, make sure to stop by the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, where the infamous “Elvis has left the building” phrase was first uttered in 1956, to see The King’s preserved dressing room.
MUSIC
Spring Bluegrass Festival
Oak Grove
March 25-28
Admission: Free Wednesday, $15 Thursday, $20 Friday, $25 Saturday
There’s nothing quite like bluegrass music in the Deep South. At this intimate springtime festival, you'll listen to the tunes of popular bluegrass musicians like Leipers Fork, The Baker Family, and Gary Waldrep. If you're there on the first day of the fest, experience a bit of southern hospitality at Wednesday’s potluck, where the venue provides the main course and bringing a side dish to share guarantees you free entry.
Festival International de Louisane
Lafayette
April 22-26
Admission: Free; VIP passes $50-$150
Explore musical genres from around the globe at this festival, which features performers from over 20 countries (including Africa, Cuba, Canada, and Russia -- plus of course, local Louisianans) across seven stages. Along with enjoying the international music, you can also bite into international dishes from food vendors representing countries such as Spain, France, and Africa. General admission is free, however, treating yourself to one of two VIP passes gives you express access to all food and drink lines, private restrooms, and reserved front-row and side-stage seats.