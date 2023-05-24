The Best Beaches Near New Orleans You Can Drive to This Summer

Pensacola Beach | Photo courtesy of Visit Pensacola Pensacola Beach | Photo courtesy of Visit Pensacola

When New Orleans’ sweltering summer temps set in, the city’s proximity to postcard-perfect Gulf Coast beaches offer a welcome respite. Fortunately, some of the region’s most lauded beaches are only a short drive away, meaning you can easily take a coastal road trip, work on your tan, and get back in time for a nightcap at one of the city’s best bars. Better yet, make a weekend out of it by spending a night or two at one of these worthy destinations, balancing time on the sugar-sand beaches with locally inspired food and drink, not to mention a big old dose of Southern hospitality. Just about every beach claims to be the most inviting, so get out there, down some drinks while working on your tan, and lean into your position as judge of the best beaches near New Orleans.

Bay St. Louis Recognized as one of the best small beach towns in the country, this unique destination embraces the heritage of the Coastal Mississippi region. The public beach has free parking and offers calm, warm waters and white sand. There’s only a handful of lodging options, the most notable of which might be The Pearl, a boutique hotel with 59 luxury suites and an acclaimed restaurant, Thorny Oyster. The Bay Town Inn provides a charming bed and breakfast experience with a coastal vibe. Dining standouts run the gamut from Starfish Cafe’s healthy fare and Sycamore House’s fine dining to The Blind Tiger’s breezy outdoor setup. Be sure to check out The Mockingbird Cafe, famous for its homemade brunch fare and eclectic gallery.

Distance from New Orleans: An hour

Photo courtesy of Coastal Mississippi CVB

Pass Christian Known by some as “The Pass,” this quaint beach is a good option for escaping the crowds and finding some peace and quiet by the Gulf. The small, walkable town is filled with historic homes, old oak trees, and charming local businesses. Fun and quirky Cat Island Coffeehouse is a must-visit for its curated selection of books and nice views of the Mississippi Sound. Located in the heart of the harbor is the original Shaggy’s, popular for its island-style atmosphere, water views, and deep sea fishing charters. Bacchus on the Beach serves up fresh oysters, muffulettas, and other mouth-watering fare. This being a small town, lodging options are limited. Hotel Pass Christian is a ten-room boutique option overlooking the harbor, and Hotel Whiskey is a comfortable, affordable option with a modern steakhouse on its ground level.

Distance from New Orleans: An hour and 15 minutes

Photo courtesy of Coastal Mississippi CVB

Photo courtesy of Coastal Mississippi CVB

Biloxi Beach Billed as The Secret Coast, Mississippi has 62 miles of shoreline lined with unique communities—but none are better known than Biloxi. The soft white sands along Biloxi Beach have been extensively repaired since Hurricane Katrina, and barrier islands help keep the waters calm and perfect for swimming. While the beaches are nice enough, it’s Biloxi’s resort life and action that lures the majority of visitors. If you’re up for a party weekend with a pool bash, concert, or big-ticket dinner, follow the crowds to the Beau Rivage Casino or Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, both of which are located on the beachfront. Biloxi is packed with wallet-friendly buffet and fast food options, but the best eats can be found at places like Half Shell Oyster House, famous for its NOLA-inspired dishes; White Pillars, which serves a crowd-pleasing mix of Cajun, Creole, and new Southern cuisine in a grand Greek revival-style mansion; and McElroy's Harbor House, a favorite for seafood with water views. A handful of recentl -launched attractions and experiences have helped bring new visitors to the area. In conjunction with the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, Biloxi Schooners takes the public on a journey through 300 years of history—Biloxi was once known as the “Seafood Capital of the World”—including a sailing excursion in a historic oyster schooner. Margaritaville Resort Paradise Pier Fun Park is a theme park with 15 nautical-themed rides and three restaurants all located on top of a massive deck with scenic views of the Gulf of Mexico. Music lovers are discovering Ground Zero Blues Club, which showcases both national acts and local talent, and is co-owned by Mississippi-native Morgan Freeman.

Distance from New Orleans: An hour and a half

Gulfport The second-largest city in Mississippi offers nicely maintained beaches with soft white sand and waters that are clean but a bit darker than what you’d find at the more famous beaches to the east. Once you’ve had your fill of beachtime, take a boat excursion out to historic Ship Island—a barrier island located 12 miles off the coast that’s part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore—or stick around and explore the eclectic downtown, featuring an ever-evolving public art scene in an old fishmonger’s alley. In keeping with the water theme, key attractions include the Mississippi Aquarium, Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, and Gulf Islands Water Park—the largest waterpark on the coast offers 11 different attractions, each incorporating regional landmarks. Myriad inexpensive chain hotels make up the bulk of the area’s lodging options; the Courtyard by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express put you right across from the beach, while The Almanett is the best bet for a boutique stay. Similar to NOLA, Gulfport's entertainment district covers much of the waterfront, harbor, and downtown and allows patrons to leave a restaurant or bar with alcoholic drinks in a go-cup. Popular spots for fresh seafood and good times include Shaggy’s, The Chimneys, and Patio 44.

Distance from New Orleans: An hour and a half

Photo courtesy of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism

Photo courtesy of Visit Pensacola

Pensacola Beach As part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore—the largest protected stretch of seashore in the US—Pensacola features more than 18 miles of winding, pristine coastlines of emerald waters and acres of preserved forestry. These beaches, which have been ranked among the best in the country, attract a varied mix, from grizzled beach bums and fishing enthusiasts to wildlife lovers and environmentalists. The sugar-white sands and clear waters offer endless opportunities for solitude, especially when enjoyed as part of a bike ride or kayak trip. History buffs have plenty to explore, as Pensacola was established in 1559, making it one of America’s oldest settlements. The area’s Creole influence can be found in architecture throughout the historic downtown, which boasts a thriving cultural scene. After a nearly three-year closure, Naval Air Station Pensacola has reopened to the public, once again allowing access to popular destinations such as the National Naval Aviation Museum and Fort Barrancas. The epicenter of the party scene can be found at historic Casino Beach, which is easy to find— just look for the giant water tower painted to look like a beach ball. There’s lots of free parking, plenty of lively eating and drinking spots (Shaggy’s, Crabs on the Beach, Casino Beach Bar), and it’s BYOB. (Head to the alcohol-free zone just slightly west for more of a low-key, family-friendly vibe.) For the full experience, set up a base camp at one of the beach’s large-scale hotels, most notably the recently rebranded Pensacola Beach Resort (formerly known as the Margaritaville Beach Hotel).

Distance from New Orleans: Three hours and 15 minutes

Photo courtesy of Destin-Fort Walton Beach