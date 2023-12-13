The Ultimate Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Killing Time at Louis Armstrong Airport

On select days, local bands greet arriving passengers with celebratory songs, and there’s a rotating assortment of cultural and artistic displays, like a current installation from the WWII Museum. Bottom line: There’s plenty to do at MSY if you’re facing a delayed flight, and enough to tempt you to arrive a little early. So here’s everything you need to know about what to eat and things to do at MSY airport.

No one likes to be stuck in an airport, but if you’re flying in or out of Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) in New Orleans, a little extra time can be a welcome opportunity to enjoy more of the city’s food and culture. Fresh off a lengthy, expensive transformation in 2019, the state-of-the-art facility is full of natural light and modern amenities, not to mention destination-worthy culinary outposts. Unlike other airports dominated by chains and unappetizing grab-and-go options, MSY features a variety of beloved local eateries serving truly authentic tastes of the Crescent City, and it’s joined the ranks of airports offering a guest pass program , so your local crew can join in the fun without having a flight to catch.

Concourse B

Moisant Market

Concourse B past security

Bearing the previous name of the airport, Moisant Field, this market has everything you might need to pick up before getting on your flight. More notable, however, is that the market sells one of the city’s most famous sandwiches, the legendary muffulettas from Central Grocery, packaged and ready to fly.

Concourse B past security

If you’re arriving or heading out early, the iconic Cafe du Monde—which opens at 4 am—provides the perfect morning pick-me-up. While the ambiance may not match the original French Quarter location, the beignets and cafe au lait are just as delicious. And since you’re in the Crescent City, no one will look twice if you board the plane covered in powdered sugar.

Mondo

Concourse B past security

Susan Spicer, the award-winning chef and owner of Bayona and Rosedale, is behind this spot serving a globally-inspired menu of light, flavorful dishes like wood-fired pizza, Gulf fish ceviche, and cauliflower curry.

Closest gate: B2

This beloved, family-run Italian bakery and gelato shop has been serving sweet Italian treats on Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City since 1905. Grab a cannoli, biscotti, or a selection of cookies to go, or enjoy a scoop of refreshing gelato while you wait.

Closest gate: B2

For a truly only-in-New Orleans souvenir, stop by Dirty Coast. The local t-shirt shop has multiple locations around the city, and sells some of the funniest t-shirts around. You can also find stickers, posters, and other NOLA-themed gifts.

Heritage School of Music Stage & Bar

Closest gate: B2

Grab a drink and listen to the sounds of New Orleans. The wine bar serves a selection of wines by the bottle and glass, and hosts live music acts in partnership with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation.

Bar Sazerac

Closest gate: B4

What better way to pass the time before a flight than with an iconic cocktail that’s said to be the world’s first? The namesake Sazerac is a go-to here, but the menu features other classic cocktails like a traditional daiquiri and a brandy milk punch. Supplement your sips with a burger from the adjacent Dook’s Burgers.

Closest gate: B4

This spinoff from the famed Dooky Chase family focuses on burgers. The classic burger is a winner, but you can mix it up with a NOLA Burger featuring Creole-spiced beef or a Triple B with blackened seasoning, bacon, and bleu cheese. Breakfast offerings and sandwiches are a good choice too.

Closest gate: B6

Chef Michael Gulotta has recreated his Mid-City favorite here at the airport. Enjoy Vietnamese dishes with a twist of Creole favorites. The menu is fresh and tasty, from warming bowls of pho to lemongrass chicken. Don’t miss the creative cocktails boasting the same fresh flavors.

Closest gate: B8

Maybe you indulged a little too much during your stay in New Orleans and you’re looking for something healthy but still delicious. This local salad chain has just the thing. Hearty salads and wraps (available in both vegetarian options or topped with ingredients like Gulf shrimp and chicken), soups, and juices will set you straight before you get on the plane.

Closest gate: B10

Who says you can’t dine in style at the airport? This classy spot features a sampling of classics from Emeril’s New Orleans restaurants plus wood-fired pizza and even some healthy items. There’s a full bar and extensive wine list too.