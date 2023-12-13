The Ultimate Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Killing Time at Louis Armstrong Airport
The newly renovated New Orleans airport is an ode to the city, from gateside beignets to live music at baggage claim.
No one likes to be stuck in an airport, but if you’re flying in or out of Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) in New Orleans, a little extra time can be a welcome opportunity to enjoy more of the city’s food and culture. Fresh off a lengthy, expensive transformation in 2019, the state-of-the-art facility is full of natural light and modern amenities, not to mention destination-worthy culinary outposts. Unlike other airports dominated by chains and unappetizing grab-and-go options, MSY features a variety of beloved local eateries serving truly authentic tastes of the Crescent City, and it’s joined the ranks of airports offering a guest pass program, so your local crew can join in the fun without having a flight to catch.
On select days, local bands greet arriving passengers with celebratory songs, and there’s a rotating assortment of cultural and artistic displays, like a current installation from the WWII Museum. Bottom line: There’s plenty to do at MSY if you’re facing a delayed flight, and enough to tempt you to arrive a little early. So here’s everything you need to know about what to eat and things to do at MSY airport.
Concourse B
Moisant Market
Concourse B past security
Bearing the previous name of the airport, Moisant Field, this market has everything you might need to pick up before getting on your flight. More notable, however, is that the market sells one of the city’s most famous sandwiches, the legendary muffulettas from Central Grocery, packaged and ready to fly.
Concourse B past security
If you’re arriving or heading out early, the iconic Cafe du Monde—which opens at 4 am—provides the perfect morning pick-me-up. While the ambiance may not match the original French Quarter location, the beignets and cafe au lait are just as delicious. And since you’re in the Crescent City, no one will look twice if you board the plane covered in powdered sugar.
Mondo
Concourse B past security
Susan Spicer, the award-winning chef and owner of Bayona and Rosedale, is behind this spot serving a globally-inspired menu of light, flavorful dishes like wood-fired pizza, Gulf fish ceviche, and cauliflower curry.
Closest gate: B2
This beloved, family-run Italian bakery and gelato shop has been serving sweet Italian treats on Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City since 1905. Grab a cannoli, biscotti, or a selection of cookies to go, or enjoy a scoop of refreshing gelato while you wait.
Closest gate: B2
For a truly only-in-New Orleans souvenir, stop by Dirty Coast. The local t-shirt shop has multiple locations around the city, and sells some of the funniest t-shirts around. You can also find stickers, posters, and other NOLA-themed gifts.
Heritage School of Music Stage & Bar
Closest gate: B2
Grab a drink and listen to the sounds of New Orleans. The wine bar serves a selection of wines by the bottle and glass, and hosts live music acts in partnership with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation.
Bar Sazerac
Closest gate: B4
What better way to pass the time before a flight than with an iconic cocktail that’s said to be the world’s first? The namesake Sazerac is a go-to here, but the menu features other classic cocktails like a traditional daiquiri and a brandy milk punch. Supplement your sips with a burger from the adjacent Dook’s Burgers.
Closest gate: B4
This spinoff from the famed Dooky Chase family focuses on burgers. The classic burger is a winner, but you can mix it up with a NOLA Burger featuring Creole-spiced beef or a Triple B with blackened seasoning, bacon, and bleu cheese. Breakfast offerings and sandwiches are a good choice too.
Closest gate: B6
Chef Michael Gulotta has recreated his Mid-City favorite here at the airport. Enjoy Vietnamese dishes with a twist of Creole favorites. The menu is fresh and tasty, from warming bowls of pho to lemongrass chicken. Don’t miss the creative cocktails boasting the same fresh flavors.
Closest gate: B8
Maybe you indulged a little too much during your stay in New Orleans and you’re looking for something healthy but still delicious. This local salad chain has just the thing. Hearty salads and wraps (available in both vegetarian options or topped with ingredients like Gulf shrimp and chicken), soups, and juices will set you straight before you get on the plane.
Closest gate: B10
Who says you can’t dine in style at the airport? This classy spot features a sampling of classics from Emeril’s New Orleans restaurants plus wood-fired pizza and even some healthy items. There’s a full bar and extensive wine list too.
Concourse C
Concourse C past security
This New Orleans coffee chain will feed your need for caffeine as you support a local business. PJ’s has been around since 1978, serving up hot, iced, and blended coffee drinks that rival the more well-known national chains.
Concourse C past security
Paying homage to the late, great Leah Chase, her grandson Edgar’s restaurant does the legendary Dooky Chase chef proud. Get a taste of her famed Creole cuisine, from made-to-order fried chicken to excellent gumbo, red beans and rice, and shrimp Creole.
Concourse C past security
This airport outpost serves up the same Creole-Southern comfort fare and modern farm-to-table twists on traditional New Orleans standards as the popular neighborhood spot on Carrollton Avenue. Expect the same conviviality as the original.
Closest gate: C2
Just like a Pat O’Brien’s Hurricane, a Lucky Dog is something you have to try at least once. The hot dog-shaped carts dish out dogs late into the night in the Quarter, but you can pick up one here too if you need a little hangover remedy or a quick bite while you run to your gate.
Closest gate: C6
Leave it to New Orleans to include a sophisticated, James Beard Award-winning cocktail bar at the airport. This location of the popular Uptown bar on Freret is just as refined, featuring the same high quality cocktails as the original. Perfect for a pre-flight drink to ease into your journey.
Closest gate: C6
Munch Factory is the spot for modern soul food Creole flavors. It’s open early for breakfast, but the all-day menu includes local favorites like gumbo, a roast beef debris po’ boy, shrimp and grits, oysters gentilly, the popular Voodoo Burger, and bread pudding.
Closest gate: C8
This beloved local shop embraces the spirit and culture of New Orleans in all its quirky, crazy glory. Find t-shirts, gifts, and souvenirs that capture the essence of the city. There’s something for everyone on your list.
Closest gate: C9
NOLA Couture celebrates New Orleans with its custom designs that feature local motifs like crawfish, snoballs, street tiles, po’boys, and more. Shop for men, women, kids, and pets.
Baggage Claim
Depending on when you arrive, you’ll likely be greeted with the sounds of New Orleans on your way to baggage claim so plan to linger for a bit to take it all in. Local musicians—jazz, funk, brass, and more—usually take the stage in the Jazz Garden on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays.