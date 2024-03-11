Aretha Franklin’s Old Stomping Grounds Are Now a Music Venue and Hotel in New Orleans

As we propel into the future, nostalgia still reigns. From the monoculture of Barbie to an increased interest in old-school travel like scenic road trips and bucolic small towns, the past is capturing the zeitgeist like never before. So it only makes sense that one of the hottest new hotels in New Orleans is one off the National Register of Historic Places.

The Dew Drop Inn reopened this month after sitting vacant for nearly 20 years. Originally opened by barber Frank G. Painia in 1939, this spot was a fixture in the Central City neighborhood for decades, hailed as “the South’s swankiest night spot” by Louisiana Weekly. Far more than a hotel, it was a cultural cornerstone that doubled as a live music venue, a barbershop, a nightclub, and a stomping ground on the Chitlin’ Circuit for vaunted voices like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Etta James, and Little Richard, who came up with “Tutti Frutti” at the Inn.

Thriving during the Civil Rights movement, the Dew Drop earned a place in the Green Book as a safe haven for travelers before the live music venue closed in 1970, just two years before Frank Painia’s death. Painia’s family continued to run the lodging part of the Dew Drop until 2005, when Hurricane Katrina sealed its fate.