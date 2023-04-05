15 Completely Free Things to Do in New Orleans

Free Concert | Photo by Paul Broussard, courtesy of NewOrleans.com Free Concert | Photo by Paul Broussard, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

It doesn’t take much moolah to have a blast in New Orleans, a city with loads of culture, proud neighborhoods, lively street music, and a colorful history. Visitors from bigger cities often encounter sticker shock, in a good way, when they realize the amount of low- and no-cost fun to be had across the Crescent City. So give your wallet a break and pack your schedule with some free things to do. It’ll make up for when you spend your hard-earned funds on NOLA’s world-class food and drink or tickets to see a headlining act at one of the city’s larger venues.

Get into the spirit at a festival Various locations

No city does festivals like New Orleans. Mardi Gras—the biggest of them all—offers weeks of free-to-attend events and street parades, validating its billing as the greatest free show on earth. Fans of awesome live music and tasty local bites are well-served at annual highlights like the Tremé Creole Gumbo / Congo Square Rhythms Festivals in March, French Quarter Fest in April, and Oak Street Po-Boy Festival in November, all of which are free to attend.

City Park | Photo by Rebecca Todd, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

Reconnect with nature City Park

As NOLA’s largest green space, City Park overflows with free things to do. Escape the heat under the shade of thousands of Spanish Moss-covered trees, including the famous Singing Oak—a mammoth tree near Big Lake that’s outfitted with wind chimes. Stroll along scenic pathways, passing dozens of statues and lots of wildlife, and take a break at the Cascade Garden Pool and City Park Lagoon. No visit to the park is complete without a visit to the New Orleans Museum of Art’s incredible sculpture garden which, unlike the museum, is free to visit. Packed with nearly 100 IG-worthy pieces of art, the sculpture garden might just be the best spot for a cheap date in town.

Take an artsy stroll down Royal Street French Quarter

Cut through the heart of the French Quarter, minus the booze-soaked chaos of adjacent Bourbon Street, by enjoying a leisurely walk along Royal. Lined with iconic shops and galleries—including M.S. Rau, a museum-like maze of fine art, jewelry, and antiques—the street is home to some of the city’s finest architecture, not to mention an assortment of famous restaurants. Street performers are a constant presence, and you’ll be sure to discover some talent that will stop you in your tracks. As a bonus, the main stretch of Royal is occasionally closed to car traffic during the day, making it one of the city’s most pedestrian-friendly destinations. Explore stunning St. Charles Avenue Uptown

Fans of wildly opulent mansions and historic estates need only find their way to the Uptown stretch of St. Charles Avenue, which is home to scores of jaw-dropping structures. Walk a couple of miles to take in the highlights, or hop on the charmingly retro streetcar—which costs next-to-nothing at $1.25 per ride—to buzz by some of the South’s most stately spreads and ornate mansions. Soak up the atmosphere in Jackson Square French Quarter

Jackson Square is the go-to spot for visitors looking to snap an iconic, only-in-NOLA shot. The gorgeous St Louis Cathedral is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city, but it’s the near-constant presence of street performers, tarot-card readers, and working artists that gives the pedestrian-only space its lively energy and local flavor. As a bonus, albeit one that’s not quite free, the city’s most famous snack spot is conveniently located right across the street; an order of Cafe du Monde’s hot beignets will only set you back a few bucks.

Frenchmen Street | Photo by Paul Broussard, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

Catch a beat on Frenchmen Street Marigny

Over the past decade or so, Frenchmen has become one of the liveliest streets in a city with no shortage of them. Most visitors never make it beyond the music-powered central stretch of the street, which lasts for only a few blocks. So one can easily check out a variety of live acts, most of which can be seen and heard from the sidewalk, in just a few minutes. While the biggest venues host the top names and high cover charges, several venues like Cafe Negril, 30°/-90°, and Bamboula’s regularly host free live shows. That said, there’s usually a one drink minimum, so in order to really do it on the cheap you’ll need to be content listening from the sidewalk. (Just remember to tip the musicians!) While music is the main draw, Frenchmen also offers up a free-to-visit art market that’s packed with colorful local artists and creatives.

Mississippi River and Crescent Park | Photo by Paul Broussard, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

Marvel at the mighty Mississippi Various locations

New Orleans provides prime access to one of the world’s most famous bodies of water: the Mississippi River. Head to Woldenberg Park, where it’s hard not to be impressed as you follow the riverfront and watch skyscraper-sized ships navigate the fast-moving waters. Another prime vantage point can be found at Crescent Park, which offers top-notch city views from its riverfront location in the Bywater. Stop and enjoy a picnic, and if you stare at the river long enough, you’re bound to see something interesting float by. At $2 per ride, the Canal Street/Algiers Ferry is the most economical way to get out on the river; take it at dusk for jaw-dropping photo ops of the city and river. Find the funk at a free concert Various locations

NOLA also impresses with its volume of free public concerts and performances. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation puts on several free shows throughout the year, and thousands pack the CBD’s Lafayette Square for weekly Wednesday at the Square concerts, which feature some of the city’s biggest acts. The New Orleans Jazz Museum, in partnership with the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, hosts performances—free and open to the public—by the Arrowhead Jazz Band every Tuesday at 2 pm; the band brings together National Park Service rangers and local musicians to perform traditional New Orleans jazz, blues. and gospel. Relax and be you down by the bayou Mid-City

Bayou St. John is a true locals’ playground, one that’s packed with neighborhood residents and area couples whenever the weather’s at its best. Once an actual bayou, it’s now a pretty, tranquil body of water located directly in the middle of the city and surrounded by small grassy walkways. Rent a paddleboard or kayak and enjoy some time on the water, or take a slow walk in search of the rare alligator sighting.

Cemetaries | Photo by Rebecca Todd, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

Embrace your gothic side at an atmospheric cemetery Various locations

More beautiful than spooky, NOLA’s cemeteries are world-renowned for their necropolis-style environs with raised mausoleums, which keep the corpses from washing away during the city’s notoriously damaging storms. Like something out of a movie, these cemeteries are often packed with creeping vines, gnarled tree roots, and weathered headstones. Highlights include St. Patrick’s Cemetery No. 2, St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, and St. Roch Cemetery, all of which were founded in the 1800s.

Magazine Street | Photo by Chris Granger, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

Window shop on Magazine Street CBD

One of the best shopping streets in all of the South, Magazine Street offers roughly six miles of unique shops, galleries, and eateries. A one-way walk will take you past stretches of fanciful antique and design shops, along with kinds of record stores and costume shops that will make you want to linger. If you’re lucky, you’ll find yourself on the street during one of its annual free events: both the Champagne Stroll in May and Art for Art’s Sake in October feature lots of in-store freebies, including wine and bubbles.

Historic New Orleans Collection | Photo by Justen Williams, 343 Media, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

Step back in time at the Historic New Orleans Collection French Quarter

Learn about the truly unique history of the Crescent City by heading to the French Quarter and spending some time at the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC), where admission is always free. Keep an eye out for special exhibitions that detail the city’s art, music, and culture through the years. Lose track of time while perusing galleries that are full of historic documents and other fascinating artifacts. For newcomers, a visit to the HNOC is the best introduction to the city one can get.

Lafitte Greenway | Photo by Justen Williams, 343 Media, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

Explore the Lafitte Greenway Various locations

This 2.6-mile linear park—a formerly abandoned railroad corridor that stretches from the French Quarter to Mid-City— finally opened in 2015 after years of community-driven support. Popular with joggers and bikers, the multi-use trail is lined with huge sculptures and murals, plus a smattering of independent cafes and restaurants. Free fitness classes, including yoga and hip-hop boxing, and cultural programming are offered throughout the year.

Sazerac House | Photo by Stephen Young, courtesy of NewOrleans.com

Sip the day away at the Sazerac House CBD

One of the newer free things to do in NOLA, the Sazerac House opened in 2019, and therefore is still being discovered by locals. Complimentary guided tours take visitors through the state-of-the-art, multi-story complex, providing a comprehensive lesson about the history of cocktail culture in New Orleans and how the namesake drink is made. Talking with experts and examining vintage bottles is fun and all, but to most, the highlight is the free samples. Though not gratis, special events and classes are available for those looking to take their cocktail knowledge to a higher level. Get into the Mardi Gras spirit any time of year Various locations

New Orleans is home to some of the country’s oldest and most historic restaurants, several of which maintain Mardi Gras collections that are free to examine even if you’re not there to dine.

The most notable example, the Germaine Cazenave Wells Mardi Gras Museum, can be found upstairs at Arnaud’s. Open to visit during restaurant hours, the collection includes more than 25 lavish costumes, 70 vintage photos, and an assortment of festive masks, jewels, and other party favors. Antoine’s and Brennan’s also maintain notable collections; a visit to either is a must for anyone eager to see priceless artifacts from Mardi Gras history.

Eric Grossman is a contributor for Thrillist.