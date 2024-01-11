Glowing Hot Air Balloons Will Light Up the Sky at This New Festival in New Orleans

Looking to take a break from Mardi Gras madness before Carnival season really kicks into high gear? Experience the thrill of a hot air balloon ride as NOLA Motorsports Park hosts its inaugural Balloon Glow and Laser Show on January 19 and 20.

In a first-of-its-kind event for the area, locals will be able to take to the skies during this family-friendly party, which starts both days at 5 pm and culminates with the headlining attraction: a hot air balloon glow and laser show at 9 pm. After the crowd joins in unison for a countdown, the colorful balloons will light up and take flight glowing into the night sky. With a lively soundtrack and synchronized display of balloon burns and lasers—creating a memorable “glow” effect—the spectacle is a surefire way to light up your social feed.

"New Orleans locals have shown us they're craving more large-scale events, which is why we wanted to host this festival," says David Pace, general manager of NOLA Motorsports Park. "We've got this great big property just 20 minutes from New Orleans where folks can come escape the city bustle for a day and ride a hot air balloon or shop their favorite craft vendor.”

Tethered hot air balloon rides will be offered during the event for $25 per person, subject to weather and availability. Local food vendors will be whipping up a range of festival-style treats such as funnel cakes and barbecue, and a mix of craft and retail vendors will be on hand selling unique wares.