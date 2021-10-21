Musician Robin Barnes Loves New Orleans’ Unwavering Celebratory Spirit

New Orleans is my family, and New Orleans will never give up on me, and I'm never going to give up on New Orleans. I think that's the sentiment that most of us who live here feel. Every natural disaster or any type of issue that happens to the city, it almost makes us remember that if we live here, it's because we love it. If we live here, it's because we want to, and that is a love that only continues growing. We are used to recovering because this is one of the most beautiful places as far as heart and culture in the world.

Living here, you learn the value of appreciating every day and celebrating every day. The fall is very high spirited in New Orleans. The fact that you can comfortably walk the entire French Quarter this time of year is a big deal. I love to walk down the entirety of Royal Street. It's a beautiful location because you get to see a lot of the French Quarter, and you still get to see a lot of live music. I also walk three miles a day in City Park; it's so beautiful, and the fact that you can just be able to enjoy it without sweating is a big plus. And now there's Café Du Monde in City Park, and it's not just tourists that eat there. It's all of us. Everyone and their mama is always about Café Du Monde.

The two “musts” to experience the life of New Orleanians, or the spirit of New Orleans this time of year, is to go to a Saints game and go and enjoy live music on Frenchmen Street.

The football games are a whole 'nother level, because for the people there, it’s literally as if this person on the field is their son or cousin. Everything is taken personally. It represents the camaraderie of the New Orleans spirit — we have a brass band that always comes in each section and cheers and people dress up in costumes. It's almost like the game is the equivalent of a miniature carnival season without the throws. It's one of those things where you get this energy and involvement in the crowd, even if you don't know what's happening (because I never know what's happening).