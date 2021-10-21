Musician Robin Barnes Loves New Orleans’ Unwavering Celebratory Spirit
"If we live here, it's because we love it, it's because we want to, and that is a love that only continues growing."
New Orleans is my family, and New Orleans will never give up on me, and I'm never going to give up on New Orleans. I think that's the sentiment that most of us who live here feel. Every natural disaster or any type of issue that happens to the city, it almost makes us remember that if we live here, it's because we love it. If we live here, it's because we want to, and that is a love that only continues growing. We are used to recovering because this is one of the most beautiful places as far as heart and culture in the world.
Living here, you learn the value of appreciating every day and celebrating every day. The fall is very high spirited in New Orleans. The fact that you can comfortably walk the entire French Quarter this time of year is a big deal. I love to walk down the entirety of Royal Street. It's a beautiful location because you get to see a lot of the French Quarter, and you still get to see a lot of live music. I also walk three miles a day in City Park; it's so beautiful, and the fact that you can just be able to enjoy it without sweating is a big plus. And now there's Café Du Monde in City Park, and it's not just tourists that eat there. It's all of us. Everyone and their mama is always about Café Du Monde.
The two “musts” to experience the life of New Orleanians, or the spirit of New Orleans this time of year, is to go to a Saints game and go and enjoy live music on Frenchmen Street.
The football games are a whole 'nother level, because for the people there, it’s literally as if this person on the field is their son or cousin. Everything is taken personally. It represents the camaraderie of the New Orleans spirit — we have a brass band that always comes in each section and cheers and people dress up in costumes. It's almost like the game is the equivalent of a miniature carnival season without the throws. It's one of those things where you get this energy and involvement in the crowd, even if you don't know what's happening (because I never know what's happening).
Travel isn’t just about getting a change of scenery, but changing the way we see the world. With the The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card, a wealth of travel benefits are at your fingertips, such as a free night award every year after your account anniversary.* Learn more about how becoming a card member can help you take adventures that will broaden your horizons, deepen your understanding of other cultures, and make new places feel like home.
*Valid for a one-night stay at a hotel participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with a redemption level up to 35,000 points
Tailgating is also everywhere in New Orleans. Almost all of downtown is taken over by tailgating, whether it's the restaurants or just people camping out. And tailgating is the best because everybody's being friendly, because everyone's just excited for the game. Sometimes I'll walk around to introduce myself to people if I see them really cooking some good Cajun food or boudin. It's almost like a big picnic, but the food is not your traditional American food. Yes, there'll be burgers, yes, there'll be hotdogs, but there will also be jambalaya and crawfish.
My absolute favorite thing to do, because I'm a musician, is walking down Frenchmen Street, going in and out of the bars to listen to music, and the best time to go to Frenchmen Street is on Halloween. The spooky vibe makes it perfect timing to go to this beautiful, very historical area. New Orleans is a very cool place during October. You can go to mansions and haunted places, or get your hand read by tarot card readers. There’s also Krewe of BOO, which is an awesome Halloween parade, but it's definitely for adults. If kids want to go, go to Boo at the Zoo, which is adorable and in the middle of Audubon Park.
Another thing I love about the fall is all the festivals. It’s one of the best times for concerts. I'm hoping Wednesday at the Square, a 10-concert music series in the Central Business District, is going to happen this year. Traditionally, pre-pandemic, the fall had a concert and a festival every weekend. But whatever happens, I don't doubt that music in New Orleans, or that love, or that passion, is ever going to be paused. Sometimes it's just us continually having to pivot to figure out how to navigate.
When Hurricane Ida hit, my husband and I were talking, like, "Where would we want to move to if we wanted to leave New Orleans?" We always come back to the fact that there's nowhere else in the US like New Orleans. We see it when we go traveling, and when we are out of town, there's a warmth that you have in New Orleans and you always feel it when you're not there. New Orleans, she opens her heart and she loves and she loves hard. I think that's kind of how we all feel about it. If we're here, that means we have fallen head over heels and there is no separating unless something catastrophic makes us.