Tennessee Williams’s Historic New Orleans Home Is Now a Hotel

There are few cities with the ability to create an immediate sense of place like New Orleans, and its bustling French Quarter is at the heart of it all. As the oldest neighborhood in the city, the French Quarter exudes local charm with live jazz music echoing through the streets and the alluring scent of Cajun and Creole cuisine wafting from renowned eateries.

It’s no secret, though, that the vibrant neighborhood also attracts millions of visitors each year toting oversized to-go drinks and giving the Quarter a bit of a reputation for its wild side. For travelers who want to be in the heart of the action without giving up the city’s historic charms, there hasn’t always been a hotel that fits the bill—until The Celestine hotel opened earlier this month.

The Celestine hotel is a charming 10-room escape from the bustle of New Orleans’s most popular enclave, complete with a picturesque courtyard that features a burbling, tiered historic fountain. Located on historic Toulouse Street, the hotel draws from its iconic neighborhood, beloved for the wrought-iron balconies and antebellum architecture that tell the tales of its past. Each room is unique, but what they share in common are antique furnishings like a four-poster bed and romantic private balconies, either overlooking Toulouse Street or the leafy courtyard.