Tennessee Williams’s Historic New Orleans Home Is Now a Hotel
Escape from the bustle of the French Quarter in these historic digs.
There are few cities with the ability to create an immediate sense of place like New Orleans, and its bustling French Quarter is at the heart of it all. As the oldest neighborhood in the city, the French Quarter exudes local charm with live jazz music echoing through the streets and the alluring scent of Cajun and Creole cuisine wafting from renowned eateries.
It’s no secret, though, that the vibrant neighborhood also attracts millions of visitors each year toting oversized to-go drinks and giving the Quarter a bit of a reputation for its wild side. For travelers who want to be in the heart of the action without giving up the city’s historic charms, there hasn’t always been a hotel that fits the bill—until The Celestine hotel opened earlier this month.
The Celestine hotel is a charming 10-room escape from the bustle of New Orleans’s most popular enclave, complete with a picturesque courtyard that features a burbling, tiered historic fountain. Located on historic Toulouse Street, the hotel draws from its iconic neighborhood, beloved for the wrought-iron balconies and antebellum architecture that tell the tales of its past. Each room is unique, but what they share in common are antique furnishings like a four-poster bed and romantic private balconies, either overlooking Toulouse Street or the leafy courtyard.
First built in 1791, the property itself has centuries of stories to tell, and the draw of The Celestine is the fact that many of those original details were kept intact—with thoughtful updates made by local designer Sara Ruffin Costello to incorporate French, Spanish, and Afro-Caribbean influences and a glamorous 1950s flare that is distinctly New Orleans.
Hotelier Robert LeBlanc said most of the nearby accommodation options are big box hotels that don’t give visitors that all-important sense of place. But as a lifelong New Orleanian and hotelier behind the award-winning Garden District hotel, The Chloe, he and his team at LeBlanc + Smith wanted to create a place where tourists could soak up the culture and energy of the city even while they slept.
“There's actually a lot of people who live in the French Quarter. People feel like it's just a tourist destination, and that's not really the case,” LeBlanc says. “There are tons of locally oriented businesses here, so that idea of pulling people in and having an interplay between them and the hotel guests—it gives you more of a local’s perspective and a sense of being an insider.”
The hotel is also home to Peychaud's Bar—helmed by Neal Bodenheimer, the managing partner of CureCo, the group behind spots like Cure and Cane & Table—which pays homage to the historic cocktail culture of New Orleans.
“You can obviously just order drinks, but it's more about the storytelling around how [cocktail culture] evolved and why it's important to New Orleans, and why it's a huge part of this fabric of community that exists in New Orleans,” says LeBlanc.
The hotelier tells us that guests are able to sit with the bartenders at Peychaud’s and discuss what cocktails they might be interested in learning how to make. The bartenders will then provide the recipe and method, a production card, and all the ingredients that a guest may need in their room to make their own cocktails.
The bar is an ode to Peychaud’s, like the famed bitters—but not only because the bitter concoction is such a crucial element in cocktail-making. The building that The Celestine now calls home was once the residence of Antoine Amadee Peychaud, the 19th-century Creole pharmacist and entrepreneur, best known for his creation of Peychaud's Bitters. In addition to his contributions to mixology, Peychaud's influence extends to the famous Sazerac cocktail, where his bitters played a pivotal role, solidifying his legacy as a key figure in the history of the city's cocktail culture.
Peychaud is just one piece of a larger cast of influential characters over the historic building’s history. Tennessee Williams, who often wrote from the hotel’s courtyard, supposedly penned A Streetcar Named Desire there, and when asked whether the property was haunted, LeBlanc answered quickly: “Apparently there is one in room seven, so you know naturally I'm not going in room seven anymore.”
While he can’t begin to guess who the apparition might potentially be, his hope is that it is the benevolent spirit of one of the building’s first residents—a woman named Mother Andrea Julio.
“She was a free woman of color and founded a religious order in the Catholic Church, and she had a tremendous impact and is now being considered for canonization by the Catholic church,” he says. “She's a huge influence in New Orleans. It would be kind of cool if it was her ghost.”