Walking the French Quarter with the Gay Ghosts of New Orleans

Notorious for voodoo lore, above-ground tombs, and timeworn taverns, New Orleans is often regarded as a mystical destination with no shortage of allegedly haunted places. Capitalizing on such mythos, ghost tours are a dime a dozen here, taking guests on strolls through morbid history with varying levels of camp, creepiness, and debauchery.

But there’s only one tour in town that combines ghost stories with jockstraps, and that’s Walking with the Gay Ghosts of New Orleans, a weekly tour through the French Quarter that’s as saucy as it is illuminating.

I’ve done ghost tours in New Orleans before, but never like this. My husband and I, in town for Southern Decadence, convened at the meeting point at Cafe Lafitte in Exile, the oldest continuously operating gay bar in the country. Even amidst the merry melee of Decadence, our guide was easy to spot, thanks to his hot-pink jockstrap and giant flag of Britney Spears and Madonna kissing. To-go cups in hand, Marcus Shacknow wrangled our gaggle of gays and paraded us around the French Quarter to stops both familiar and unexpected, pausing every couple blocks or so to spill some ghostly tea.

Walking with the Gay Ghosts of New Orleans reveals a new side of this storied city—a side that, as Shacknow describes it, bridges gay history with gay smut—and showcases New Orleans as an epicenter of queer culture. I expected it to be funny, campy, and crass, with some horny hearsay sprinkled in here and there. It’s all of those things—but it’s also heartwarming and illuminating, leaving us with a newfound adoration for a city we all love for different reasons.

Growing up in New York City and working on Broadway, history and theatrics have always been in Shacknow’s blood. It wasn’t until a fortuitous trip to New Orleans, which was supposed to be a brief sabbatical but turned into four ongoing years due to the pandemic, that those passions inspired him to create a new kind of ghost tour in a city teeming with them. “I was already a nerd, so when I first moved here, I took every walking tour I could possibly take,” Shacknow recalls. “And when my friends would come visit, I would give them an unofficial tour.”