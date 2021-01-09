12 Cool Airbnbs Near NYC to Escape to This Winter

Trading views of sludgy pavements for exquisite snow-capped mountains sure seems like the perfect antidote to offset winter city blues. Although the new year might be fresh, the daily grind of life overall has been stale for a while (work from home, eat at home, essentially keep-doing-everything at home)—and spending time in the great outdoors has never seemed more appealing.

So it’s time for a recharge and change of scenery. With COVID-19 cases in NYC still rising (ugh) and the pandemic appearing to be nowhere near done, we’ve rounded up 12 of the brightest, coziest, lift-your-spirits-up Airbnbs to escape the city with your COVID bubble. Located just a couple of hours away from NYC, these Airbnb destinations are geared towards getting you somewhere else—frankly anywhere else—but inside your tiny walk-up apartment. So cue up the road-trip playlists, grab your snow boots, and let’s goooo already.



Be sure to check each property’s listing for the latest details on their safety protocols and requirements. And as always, please social distance responsibly and mask up.