These Upstate New York Airbnbs Are Worth Planning Your Vacation Around

Watkins Glen

Rate: $450/night

It’s not like you need to be lured to Watkins Glen, what with all its wine, beer, cheese, and chocolate culture. But if you do need another reason to go, this quirky cottage might be it. There’s not much to look at from the outside, but the inside looks like the cabin of a salty sea captain, in all its reclaimed wood and nautical glory. The house also sits right on the lake with its own 100ft dock, so when you’re not drinking all the booze and eating all the cheese and chocolate, you can go swimming from the privacy of your own dock.