With more than 3,000 charging stations across the state, including 100 new high-speed chargers, New York’s EV boom is officially in overdrive. And everywhere from glamorous boutique hotels to major cultural sites, like Storm King Sculpture Park and the Corning Glass Museum, have joined the EV movement—which feels like being on the right side of climate history. (Also saving money on gas is nice.)

A boost in EV inventory at car rental agencies such as Hertz and car-sharing marketplaces like Turo, means it’s easier than ever to rent an electric car. And with the Plugshare charger locator app, you don’t have to worry about “range anxiety” en route to your destination.

However, despite the rapid growth of battery-powered cars, you still can’t be sure that just any hotel will cater to EV drivers. For your next electrified getaway, we took the road less traveled to find stellar accommodations that are not only leading the charge, but also offering unspoiled wilderness, travel-worthy food, and even EV room discounts. Here are the 11 best hotels in Upstate, NY with EV charging stations.