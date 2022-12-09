The 11 Best Hotels in Upstate, NY with EV Charging Stations
Picturesque properties offering stellar accommodations to keep your EV charged for nearby exploring.
With more than 3,000 charging stations across the state, including 100 new high-speed chargers, New York’s EV boom is officially in overdrive. And everywhere from glamorous boutique hotels to major cultural sites, like Storm King Sculpture Park and the Corning Glass Museum, have joined the EV movement—which feels like being on the right side of climate history. (Also saving money on gas is nice.)
A boost in EV inventory at car rental agencies such as Hertz and car-sharing marketplaces like Turo, means it’s easier than ever to rent an electric car. And with the Plugshare charger locator app, you don’t have to worry about “range anxiety” en route to your destination.
However, despite the rapid growth of battery-powered cars, you still can’t be sure that just any hotel will cater to EV drivers. For your next electrified getaway, we took the road less traveled to find stellar accommodations that are not only leading the charge, but also offering unspoiled wilderness, travel-worthy food, and even EV room discounts. Here are the 11 best hotels in Upstate, NY with EV charging stations.
AutoCamp Catskills
Set amidst 37 acres in Catskill State Park, a woodsy labyrinth of 65 gleaming Airstreams, 10 cabins, and 10 luxury tent sites center around a 24-hour clubhouse that celebrates the art of lounging. The program lineup changes weekly, but here, the scene is always something like this: people sipping Maple Old-Fashioneds over a fireside game of chess, a live jazz duo playing, and a guest speaker handing out homemade acorn chocolate bread while offering tips on how to forage tea berries. Between the clubhouse’s speakeasy essence and the hygge charm of your sleeping quarters, AutoCamp Catskills encourages you to slow down and chill. Make sure to enjoy the complimentary hot apple cider and bowls of Upstate granola, and stop at the clubhouse general store, which has your meals covered, be it an Açai bowl, Margherita pizza, or Schaller & Weber andouille sausages to grill at your glampsite.
Rooms from: $129
How to recharge: Four charging stations include two Tesla and two universal JuiceBox chargers. Free to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: Kaaterskill Falls, Opus 40, Saugerties Lighthouse, and Circle W Market.
Distance from NYC: One hour, 50 minutes
Scribner’s Lodge
Close to the slopes of Windham, Belleayre, and Hunter, Scribner’s is the next best thing to enjoying aprés-ski on the mountain. The hotel’s Scandinavian hunting lodge vibe perfectly captures the magic of the season with its roaring fires, cozy throws, vintage rugs, scores of books, vinyl DJ sets, and farm-to-table comfort food at Prospect. If your legs aren’t too sore after shredding the gnar, go for a spin on the hotel’s ice rink and warm up with a spiked hot chocolate. Come morning, you’ll want to order your cappuccino and Cornbread Pancakes to have in bed—or on your balcony—with a side of winter wonderland vistas.
Rooms from: $255
How to recharge: Two universal ChargePoint stations. Free to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: Catskills Candle Studio, Mountaintop Arboretum, and Hunter Mountain Snow Tubing Park.
Distance from NYC: Two hours, 15 minutes
Wildflower Farms
Tucked away on 140 acres, Wildflower Farms alleviates your mental load before you’ve even plugged in the car. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Gunks (aka Shawangunk Mountains), the sprawling meadowy property is akin to a secret commune for tasteful hedonists. Around the 65 bungalows, three miles of trails lead to places like the Shawangunk Kill river, a nature playground with a mini zipline and tree swing, and the farm, where guests can feed the chickens and bring eggs back to crack open at the hyper-seasonal on-site restaurant, Clay. Additional onsite activities include a new class offered daily, which can range from making your own flower focaccia or piece of pottery, to becoming a botanical mixologist. When the sky starts to blush, unwind fireside on the porch with a glass of their very own Wildflower Farms Rosé and a dip in the indoor pool with never-gets-old mountainside views.
Rooms from: $1000
How to recharge: Three universal Autel charging stations. Free to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: Minnewaska State Park Preserve, rock climbing in the Gunks, Blooming Hill Farm, and Mountain Brauhaus.
Distance from NYC: One hour, 30 minutes
The Abbey Inn
The most heavenly hotel on the Hudson River is a former convent. After a $22-million renovation, the 1902 home of the Episcopal Sisters of Saint Mary’s has been transformed into The Abbey Inn, a 42-room boutique hilltop property overlooking the Hudson Highlands with an immaculately preserved stone and brick manor, full-service spa, Mediterranean-inspired farm-to-table restaurant, and three miles of woodland walking trails in Fort Hill Park. Before marching over to Main Street, unpack your weekender and step into history at Fort Hill, where its original inhabitants, the Kitchawonk tribe, once resided before George Washington made it a lookout post that was sacked by the British between 1776 and 1779 during the Revolutionary War. Don't miss the lobby exhibit’s Revolutionary-era items excavated from Fort Hill and the chapel’s stained-glass windows and hand-painted ecclesiastical wall coverings. Looking for a higher calling? Get thee to a nunnery.
Rooms from: $339 (EV guests receive a 10% room discount).
How to recharge: One EV Connect charging station. Download the EV Connect app to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: KyKuit, Philipsburg Manor, Van Cortlandt Manor, George’s Island Park, Peekskill Coffee House, Flat Iron Gallery, and Birdsall House.
Distance from NYC: 55 minutes
The Adelphi Hotel
As the spectacle of Saratoga’s Broadway Historic District, the 32-room Adelphi Hotel isa Victorian-era marvel that speaks to the spirit of a city that has also had to reinvent itself after losing its sheen. The hotel first opened its doors in the 1870s, welcoming horse racing enthusiasts, curative mineral spring bathers, and scores of notable guests from Mark Twain to Teddy Roosevelt. A five-year, $30 million renovation has infused a modern design sensibility, alongside the myriad of details that pay homage to a bygone world, like original marble fireplaces, tufted-leather headboards, freestanding tubs, ornate wall moldings, and brass lighting fixtures. When it comes to perks, there are golden bikes, a complimentary in-room mini-bar, in-room cocktail kits, and chef David Burke’s farm-to-tablesteakhouse,Salt + Char.
Rooms from: $299
How to recharge: Four universal dual port Livingston Charge Port stations. It costs $0.25/kWh to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: The Saratoga Automobile Museum, Yaddo Gardens, Gideon Putnam's Roosevelt Baths & Spa, Darling Doughnuts, and Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Distance from NYC: Three hours
Emerson Resort & Spa
Every hotel has a source of pride, and the Emerson’s is the World’s Largest Kaleidoscope, at 60 feet tall and 37.5 feet wide. Besides the silo-turned-mosaic, additional unique complimentary diversions include building a mason jar terrarium, cruiser bike rides, and guided nature walks. Surrounded by 20 verdant acres along the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway, 20 minutes down the road from Belleayre Mountain, this destination provides contemporary digs with electric fireplaces, balconies, and oversized Jacuzzi baths. One way or another, the hotel will reset your nervous system, whether you visit the spa for an après-ski body wrap treatment with mineralized mud from the grottos of Italy, roam the grounds to find the 80-foot tall Upper Esopus Fire Tower, or gather around a bonfire by the Esopus Creek as a bald eagle soars overhead.
Rooms from: $375
How to recharge: Eight Tesla charging stations, with two equipped for adaptor hook-ups for other EV models. Free to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: Phoenicia Diner, Bread Alone Boiceville, Ashokan Rail Trail, and Brunel Sculpture Garden.
Distance from NYC: Two hours
The Eldred Preserve
Saturated with light and treescapes, the 600-acre Eldred Preserve is a breath of fresh air after a recent $35 million renovation that includes the newly builtBradstan Boutique Hotel and Old Homestead Restaurant. The 1960s former roadside fishing resort has 28 minimalist luxury accommodations comprising nine standard rooms, five cedar cabins, and 14 suites with fireplaces and peaceful panoramas. Start the day with a complimentary breakfast buffet, sunrise yoga, and a two-mile stroll around Sunrise Lake, where you can cast a line in the birthplace of American fly fishing. At night, savor the hotel’s famous warm CinnamonRaisin Bread and the Cajun-Amandine Trout, topped off with stargazing and s’mores.
Rooms from: $435
How to recharge: Standard chargepoint chargers, three double chargers and six outlets. Free to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: Mongaup Valley Wildlife Management Area and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.
Distance from NYC: Two hours
The Inn at Cooperstown
Located a block from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, in the foothills of the Northern Catskill Mountains, this historic landmark hotel was built in1874 (35 years after baseball was invented in Cooperstown) by the same architect who designed The Plaza. A bit smaller than the Fifth Ave hotel, but no less charming, the Inn at Cooperstown has 18 uniquely styled guest rooms, baseball and brewery packages, and the kind of breakfast (think quiche, yogurt, fruit, and freshly baked muffins) that fills the house with a delicious homey feeling the way only a B&B can. Plus, $2 from each reservation is donated to the Otsego Land Trust.
Rooms from: $155
How to recharge: One level 2 charging station with a universal J plug and a Tesla port. There is a $10 fee to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: National Baseball Hall of Fame, Fenimore Art Museum, The Farmers’ Museum, Mel’s at 22, and Otsego Lake.
Distance from NYC: Four hours
Hotel Nyack
This 133-room industrial chic hotel makes it possible to stay overnight in the delightful riverfront town of Nyack, the birthplace of the American realist painter Edward Hopper (be sure to check out Edward Hopper’s New York currently at the Whitney), whose childhood home is a five minute bike ride away on one of the hotel’s complimentarycruisers. Loft-style suites have 11-foot ceilings, oversized windows, and sweeping terrace views of the Hudson River. A new locavore restaurant, Farm, offers bottomless brunch and dinner in an outdoor winter dome.
Rooms from: $139
How to recharge: Four universal chargingports. Free to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: Hopper House, Boxer Donuts, Pickwick Bookshop, Hook Mountain State Park, Art Cafe, Maureen’s Jazz Cellar, and Nyack Beach State Park
Distance from NYC: Less than one hour
Mohonk Mountain House
This historic all-inclusive hotel in the Shawangunk Mountains ticks all the luxury resort boxes, but when you’re in one of the most picturesque places in New York State, it’s enough just to sit your tired soul down in a rocking chair beside Lake Mohonk and have a cup of tea with a warm gooey chocolate chip cookie. When you’ve had your fill of soaring cliffs and mystical silence, hike, bike or snowshoe along Mohonk’s 85 miles of trails—and then hit the ice skating rink and heated indoor pool before returning to your trusty rocking chair.
Rooms from: $595
How to recharge: Four SemaConnect 30A chargers and four 120V outlets. Free to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Mexicali Blue burritos, Historic Huguenot Street, Shawangunk Grasslands National Wildlife Refuge, and Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art.
Distance from NYC: One hour, 40 minutes
Tarrytown House Estate
Perched on a hill above two of the most popular historic sites in the Hudson Valley— Sunnyside, home of author Washington Irving, and the Gothic Revival mansion Lyndhurst—Tarrytown House Estate is an idyllic launchpad for exploring a region brimming with history, folklore, and immeasurable beauty. This spectacular property is an easy day trip from the city, but to not spend the night here would be a mistake. And not just because of its manicured grounds, 19th-century mansions, 212 guest rooms and 10 Georgian-stylesuites with sundecks facing the river, but also for: the indoor pool, outdoor fire pits, tennis, bocce ball, horseshoes, and Peloton bikes. The hotel’s on-site restaurant helmed by chef Dale Talde (of Top Chef and Chopped fame) is a must-try destination of its own, and features modern takes on Cantonese fare that delivers nothing short of a sensual dining experience.
Rooms from: $169
How to recharge: One Tesla charging station with two ports. Free to use.
Nearby activities to charge up for: Washington Irving's home, Rockefeller State Park, Stone Barns Center, Lyndhurst Mansion, and Tarrytown Music Hall.
Distance from NYC: 25 minutes