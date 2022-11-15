Cool New Hotels for a NYC Vacation or Staycation
Stylish destinations with stunning room views, must-try on-site restaurants, and more for your next Big Apple getaway.
Whether your long overdue trip to the Big Apple is finally in the works or are a New Yorker in need of a local getaway, the city is bursting with new hotels right now.
With travel back on in full force, after you’ve earmarked which of the best new NYC restaurants or cocktail bars to visit, it’s time to consider just where you’ll be resting your head at. From waking up close to the action of Times Square or on a tiny sliver of island with one-of-a-kind views of Manhattan and Queens, here are cool new hotels to book for a NYC vacation or staycation.
Ace Hotel Brooklyn
This stylish hospitality brand sparked a NYC hotel renaissance more than a decade ago when it debuted free Wi-Fi inside the lobby of its Midtown Manhattan location for limitless chilling. Expect the same cool vibe at the newer Ace Hotel Brooklyn, which is centrally located in Boerum Hill and within walking distance to popular neighborhoods like Downtown Brooklyn, Fort Greene, and Park Slope. Featuring a modern industrial aesthetic with high concrete ceilings, the 287 guest rooms range from Lofts to Ace Suites. Head to the ground-floor restaurant, As You Are, for New American cuisine along with breakfast service and baked goods in the mornings, and there’s also a Black Seed Bagels on property.
Room choices: Small, Medium, Queen, Loft, One Bed Suite, Suite, Double, and Medium Skyline (Accessible rooms are also available).
Graduate Roosevelt Island
On a sliver of land nestled between Queens and Manhattan, the 18-story Graduate Roosevelt Island offers stunning views impossible elsewhere in the city—and is especially great for enjoying the Big Apple with a bit of breathing room. Easily accessible by subway, car, ferry, or the iconic Roosevelt Island Tramway, from the moment you step in the lobby, the 224-room property features quirky and thoughtful interior design details like eye-catching wallpaper and in-room tchotchkes such as rotary phones. Accommodations range from Graduate Kings to Loft Suites, and on-site eateries include the rooftop bar, Panorama Room, and ground-floor New American eatery, Anything At All.
Room choices: King, Queen, Junior Suite, Premium Junior Suite, Loft Suite, and Presidential Suite (Accessible rooms are also available).
Hard Rock Hotel New York
Famous for its rock n’ roll theme and iconic music memorabilia displayed everywhere, this new flagship location of the Hard Rock Hotel chain is a fun destination located just around the corner from the chaotic heart of Times Square. While checking into one of its 446 rooms that range from Superior Balconies to Rock Star Suites, don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming “...in New York” after passing through the lobby and a dress once worn by Alicia Keys. On-site dining options include the stellar Yankees-themed steakhouse NYY Steak and the RT60 Rooftop Bar for drinks and city views.
Room choices: Classic King, Classic Queen, Superior King, Deluxe King, Studio Suite, Platinum Suite, Rock Star Suite, Superior Balcony, Studio Suite Balcony, and Platinum Suite Balcony (Accessible rooms are also available).
Motto by Hilton Chelsea
This stylish 42-story hotel is centrally located blocks away from destinations like The Flatiron Building, and will have you waking up to stunning Manhattan views. At Motto by Hilton Chelsea, choose from 374 rooms ranging from King City Views to fun options for larger groups like with Three-in-One Connected lodgings with bunk beds. Get caffeinated at the lobby’s Coffee and Espresso Bar and end your evening with dinner and a nightcap at the ground-floor restaurant and craft bar, Bar Cichetti, from restaurant and Top Chef personality, Fabio Viviani.
Room choices: King Bed, King City Views, King Landmark City Views, Flex Room with Bed Wall, Bunk Beds, Double Beds, and Twin Beds (Accessible rooms are also available).
Radio Hotel
This new hotel in The Heights (yes, that one) offers cool lodgings while celebrating the thriving Dominican community of its Washington Heights home. As one of the first of its kind in the neighborhood, Radio Hotel offers 221 rooms—including a selection with NYC Skyline or George Washington Bridge views—across 11 floors within a vibrant property in accommodations ranging from Two Queen Rooms to Standards. After checking out the many nearby Dominican-owned small businesses and local eateries, be sure to dine at the ground floor restaurant, Jalao NYC, which is the first stateside branch of the popular Santo Domingo spot from celebrated chef and restaurateur, Richard Sandoval.
Room choices: Suite, King, Double, Standard, and Bunks (ADA compliant rooms are also available).