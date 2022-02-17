The Best Outdoor Spas and Saunas in NYC to Melt Away the Winter Chill

When temperatures plunge and blistering winds whip through NYC, you may expect New Yorkers to hunker down. But New Yorkers are resilient and have found ways to get outside no matter how far the temperature falls, from dining al fresco to hitting the slopes at some of the area’s best mountains and carving up the ice at the city’s skating rinks.

Therefore it comes as no surprise that many hotels and spas have taken their saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms, and other spa setups outdoors this winter so we can fully embrace the season while also enjoying the benefit of some extra COVID-19 precautions. From saunas perched on rooftops so you can enjoy epic views while you schvitz to hot tubs tucked away in secluded backyards, here’s how you can enjoy some rest and relaxation outside this winter.