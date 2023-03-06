New Jersey has long been a destination for beachgoers, but there are plenty of other places worth a visit. Nicknamed the Garden State in 1876 due to the fact that the majority of the state was once rolling farmlands, the moniker still graces license plates and state welcome signs. But don’t write off the Garden State just yet. Agriculture is New Jersey’s third largest industry after pharmaceuticals and tourism, and almost half the state is still wooded, with plenty of bird sanctuaries and nature preserves to explore. We’ve rounded up some New Jersey towns that have everything from historic main streets to state-of-the-art cultural centers—and all of them are an easy getaway from NYC.

So Moon Nan Jip in Palisades Park, NJ | Photo by Michelle Harris for Thrillist

Palisades Park Distance from NYC: 16 miles

Sure, New York City has a vibrant Korean enclave in Flushing, Queens, and Manhattan’s Koreatown, but just over the bridge, Palisades Park has its own thing going on. Home to one of the most densely populated Korean American neighborhoods in the U.S., over fifty percent of Palisades Park residents are of Korean descent. Take a walk along Broad Avenue and you’ll find numerous dining options, such as the popular Korean barbecue spot So Moon Nan Jip or Sambong Noodles, known for their naengmyeon noodles—but save room for Korean shaved ice at Cafe Leah in all kinds of flavors like Choco Oreo.

While there, take some time for yourself and get cozy at King Spa & Sauna, a sprawling facility with 10 different kinds of sauna rooms, a lounge, and a dining area with vegetarian-friendly Korean food options like tofu soup and bibimbap. Of course, you could also just spend the day visiting the many neighborhood shops and groceries, which includes Korean bookstore Koryo Books and & Media Inc, clothing boutique KKI Trend, and Korean Red Ginseng, a health food store and gift shop that also sells the namesake root. For an outdoor excursion, it’s about a 5-minute drive to Overpeck County Park, which includes a modern sports complex, equestrian center, walking trails, and a canoe and kayak launch.

Rutherford, NJ | Photo courtesy of Bergen County

Rutherford Distance from NYC: 20 miles

Just a quick trip away, spend some time walking Rutherford's tree-canopied streets, many of which are lined with huge Victorian homes. The downtown hub along Park Avenue is a short walk from the train station with a variety of eateries including Rutherford Pancake House and Sonoma Bistro for breakfast/lunch, and the vegan bakery Sweet Avenue Bake Shop. While this is a dry town, there are a few wine shops to grab a bottle before dinner at one of the BYOB restaurants like Café Matisse, a European-style spot with Impressionist paintings in a historic building. Also right downtown is Williams Center, a vintage theater constructed in the 1920s that’s now a cultural center with events like film screenings and drum circles. And fun fact: Rutherford has a castle—situated on the campus of Felician University, Iviswold Castle was originally built in 1868, and in the past had served as a home residence before it was acquired by Fairleigh Dickinson University and now by Felician University. Though the castle is closed to the public, you can still view the exterior in all its glory. Don’t leave before visiting the Meadowlands Museum (only open on Saturdays), where you’ll find exhibits showcasing the area’s geological history, a pre-electric kitchen display, and the works of poet William Carlos Williams, a lifelong Rutherford resident. You can also take a walk past his old house located at 9 Ridge Road, though it’s currently a private residence.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel, courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse

Red Bank, NJ | Photo by Michael Colarusso, courtesy of Monmouth County Tourism

Clinton, NJ | Photo by John Bohnel, courtesy of Clinton Township, NJ

Clinton Distance from NYC: 53 miles

Arguably one of most picturesque destinations in the state, the Clinton Historic District comprises most of the town, where quaint storefronts and Victorian homes with wraparound porches are the norm. The main attraction here is the Red Mill Museum Village, the site of a 19th-century era grist mill that sits on the banks of the Raritan River (and is apparently one of the most photographed sites in the state). Tour the mill when it opens for visitors on weekends and explore exhibits detailing the area’s agricultural and industrial history and a historical village with a schoolhouse, blacksmith shop, and carriage shed. The museum also hosts events throughout the year, such as its popular Haunted Red Mill during Halloween season. A second grist mill, the Stone Mill, is located on the opposite side of the river. Also built in the 1800s, it’s now home to the Hunterdon Art Museum, which has rotating exhibits and a permanent collection of works from renowned artists—which includes prints by Salvador Dali. Grab some fresh baked treats and a spot on the patio at The Stone Bean at Riverside Coffee and Tea, which overlooks the Raritan River and is also a prime location for getting that snapshot of the Red Mill. Clinton is also home to a variety of artisan shops such as Kilhaney’s Pickles and Karen’s Dollhouse Shop, a hobby shop with handcrafted miniatures, furniture, and dollhouses.

Lambertville Distance from NYC: 68 miles

Just next door to New Hope, Pennsylvania, Lambertville, founded in 1705, is an artist’s haven with galleries, shops, and historic buildings. Situated along the Delaware River, the town is an antiquer’s paradise—every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, there’s a huge outdoor and indoor flea market, in addition to The People’s Store, a three-story antique shop with over 40 dealers. Another reason to visit? Lambertville is rated one of the top LGBTQIA+ friendly towns in New Jersey. Home to a large number of LGBTQIA+ residents, you’ll find the rainbow flag displayed at many establishments. For some caffeine, Union Coffee is an LGBTQIA+-owned hybrid cafe and retail shop that hosts events. Grab a proper meal at Under the Moon Cafe, a cozy tapas spot; and for waterfront views, Lambertville Station Restaurant & Inn is a historic venue inside a restored 19th century train depot with fine dining and lodging.

Of course, you can’t visit the area without taking a scenic stroll along the Delaware River. The pedestrian-friendly New Hope-Lambertville Bridge connects you to Delaware Canal State Park in New Hope, which has a 60-mile towpath path that runs along the Delaware.

Tuckerton Distance from NYC: 101 miles

For a quiet weekend getaway, Tuckerton is a maritime village located along Tuckerton Creek that’s just a 15-minute drive from Long Beach Island. Though visitors tend to flock to Jersey’s shore towns in the summer, Tuckerton is a great place to visit any time of year. The main attraction is Tuckerton Seaport, a maritime museum and village open year-round with exhibits on the region’s maritime history. Made up of buildings that were recreated to look like how they originally did, the village museum has plenty of hands-on activities, such as woodcarving workshops; clamming lessons at Parson’s Clam House; and a chance to climb Tucker’s Island Lighthouse, a replica of the original (which fell into the ocean in 1927). Also at Tuckerton Seaport, don’t skip the New Jersey Surf Museum, where there are over 50 surfboards on display, along stories of local surfers highlighting the state’s surfing history. Get a dose of nature while visiting the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve and for a longer hike, the Bass River State Forest, located in the Pine Barrens, has eight walking trails with opportunities for bird viewing, as well as camping sites (just watch out for the Jersey Devil).

While in town, grab a bite to eat at The Union Market & Gallery, which serves breakfast and lunch, juices and smoothies, and sustainable handmade goods. If staying for dinner, Doyles Pour House is a local pub with fresh seafood and burgers while Kostas Grill serves up Greek fare. For local brews, check out Pinelands Brewing Company in nearby Little Egg Harbor. If you’re planning to stay overnight, Drifting Sands Oceanfront Hotelis a great pet-friendly option or Sea Pirate Campground has tent camping as well as deluxe cabins.

