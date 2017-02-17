New York State Winter Getaways You Need to Take

Lake Placid

Lake Placid is best known for hosting the Winter Olympics twice, and you can trust that it’s capitalized on that legacy. Visitors can not only get a glimpse of the history at the museums and former sports venues, but also have the opportunity to partake in some of the winter sports seen at the Games. The village is also full of natural beauty, including two lakes (Mirror Lake and Lake Placid) and the snowy Adirondack mountains.

What to do: Before you go, watch Miracle, the 2004 movie that tells the true story of the USA’s ice hockey team during the 1980 Games, who defeated the Soviets in a surprise victory during their quest for the gold medal. Then visit the Herb Brooks Arena, named after the head coach of the underdog Americans. Ice skate on Mirror Lake; take a gondola ride up and/or ski down Whiteface Mountain; bobsled or luge at the Olympic Sports Complex; and visit the Lake Placid Olympic History Museum.