A Guide to NJ’s Rich Black History from NYC by Car or Mass Transit

Black Heritage Trail in Northern New Jersey

Jersey City

With the advent of the Underground Railroad in the 1800s, its route through New Jersey ran from South Jersey to the “last station” of Jersey City. Jersey City played a pivotal role as a place where thousands of enslaved people traveled through to get to New York or Canada (where slavery was prohibited).

Another local historical site is an “African burying ground” at the junction of Pine Street and Johnston Avenue, where studies of an 1841 map identify the ground behind the Garrabrant estate as where enslaved persons were buried. A historic site still standing is the Hilton-Holden House, which was an Underground Railroad safe house providing shelter within its cellar. Winfield Avenue was also known as Jackson Lane for two freed brothers who bought land on Newark Bay in 1831. Their home in Greenville was part of the Underground Railroad helping enslaved persons across the Hudson, and a plaque at the Martin Luther King Station on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail commemorates this. Discover more of history at the Afro-American Historical Society Museum and check out its 1940s recreation of a typical African American home of the day.

For sustenance, dine at Black-owned spots like the Caribbean eatery, Freetown Road Restaurant; Carolyn’s Soul Food serving southern cuisine; Cherry’s Lounge for Oxtails, Rice, and Corn; and Vibez Juice Cafe for Creole Ribs, Jerk Steak, and fresh juices.

Getting here from NYC: PATH from 33rd & Broadway or World Trade Center to Jersey City. In Jersey City, take the city’s Light Rail System.