You Can Now Ride Bumper Cars on the Ice at Bryant Park

New Yorkers may flock to Bryant Park every winter to shop at the annual Christmas Market or visit the area’s popular ice skating rink, but the Bank of America Winter Village has a new activity hitting the ice this weekend.

Bumper cars will be available to rent in an area adjacent to the ice skating rink at Bryant Park, so guests can slide, bump, and knock into their friends as part of the popular amusement park ride this winter. The bumper cars have long been one of NYC’s favorite things to do in the winter and are now returning after a year off due to COVID-19.

The activity will run from this Friday through Sunday, February 27, and the rink is open from 2 to 8 pm on weekdays and 11 am to 5 pm on weekends. Tickets are on sale online now for $20 per person for a 10-minute session. The activity is open to individuals over the age of 7 (or who are at least 42 inches tall).

The Bank of America Winter Village also plans to offer special late-night bumper car sessions, so stay tuned for dates to be released soon.

In addition to the bumper cars, the area transforms into a winter wonderful of activities every year and currently offers a 17,000-square-foot ice skating rink that is free to visit, a curling experience where you can try your hand at a new winter sport, and a lodge with hot cocoa and other treats to enjoy when you get off the ice.

