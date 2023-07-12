The East Coast’s Greatest Flea Market Is in New Milford, Connecticut

Drive time:

2 hours from NYC.

2 hours, 45 minutes from Boston.

3 hours, 45 minutes from Philadelphia.

5 hours, 45 minutes from Washington DC.

More things to do in the area:

One of New Milford’s greatest assets is its ties to our country’s rich history. There are a plethora of landmarks listed on the National Register of Historic Places, like the Lover’s Leap Bridge at Lover’s Leap State Park (built in 1895) and the family-run, three century old Hunt Hill Farm (now known as a nonprofit cultural center, The Silo).

To really soak in the woodsy, small town vibes, embark on the New Milford Barn Quilt Trail, a route of 19 hand-painted quilt patterns displayed on various barns and historic buildings throughout the town. The trail leads you from one end of the town to the other; it’s the perfect way to get to know the area and take in its essence. Plus, you’ll most likely see some farm animals along the way; think baby goats, cows, and pigs.

Where to stay in New Milford:

Part of the charm in staying in a place like New Milford is its bounty of independent, local businesses—hence why it’s unlikely you’ll find a chain hotel in the area. Instead, opt for the Homestead Inn, a bed and breakfast that has hosted notable guests like Marilyn Monroe and the Kennedys. Decked out with cozy nooks, picturesque views, and vintage touches, the inn will help you live out all of your Gilmore Girls fantasies.

Where to eat in New Milford:

Located a few miles from Lake Waramug, Upper Crust Cucina serves delectable Northern Italian cuisine in a Tuscan-style farmhouse. The atmosphere alone is enough of a reason to snag a table; the lush greenery and welcoming environment make it feel like you’re visiting a friend’s villa on an ideal summer evening.

Before leaving the inn and hitting the road, pop over to nearby River & Rail Cafe for The Lavender Hive, a spiced honey and lavender infused latte. Take your pick of breakfast sandwiches from their seasonal menu, and get a freshly baked chocolate chip muffin for the road.