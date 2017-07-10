Find Fresh Air, and Inspiration, in Upstate New York with Shiona Turini

Shiona Turini is always looking for new inspiration. Sometimes, that means getting outside of her usual routine. Today, Turini is ditching Manhattan and heading out for a tour of the Hudson Valley with stylist Matthew Henson. Their first stop is the Roundhouse in Beacon, NY for some lunch, before taking a tour of the town’s vintage thrift stores. After digging through the racks at American Gypsy Vintage, the two finish off their trip at Opus 40 for some fresh air while wandering across the quarry’s 6.5 acres of sculptures.
Sponsored