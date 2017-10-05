Head For the Catskills
Sponsored

The Best Catskills Adventures for You and Your Friends

By Published On 10/05/2017 By Published On 10/05/2017
More From Head For the Catskills

related

11 Small Catskills Towns to Visit Right Now

related

The Best 48-Hour Catskills Getaways for Couples

related

The Expert Guide to Eating & Drinking in The Catskills

related

The Best Catskills Attractions You Didn’t Know Existed

If you and your pals are sick of the same boring bars and never-ending lines, there’s only one solution: It’s time to head to the Catskills. Grab a bite at the legendary Phoenicia Diner (est. 1962), or head to Tompkins Falls, a 26-foot waterfall (that’ll definitely look sweet as a slo-mo video on your Instagram story). All that breathtaking nature and small town charm is just a stone’s throw away -- but something tells us you won’t be able to choose just one of these epic adventures.

Travel close. Discover more. Visit the Catskills