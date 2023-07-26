America’s Largest Hot-Air Balloon Festival Takes Flight This Week in NJ

Along with Cappadocia and Albuquerque, add Central New Jersey to your list of hot-air balloon hotspots.

Every summer, the town of Readington hosts the largest hot-air balloon festival in North America, and the 2023 event from July 28-30 at Solberg Airport marks the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning’s 40th anniversary.

The festival is renowned for having hot-air balloons from all over the world dotting the Central New Jersey summer sky with an array of colors and shapes. Some of this year’s Insta-worthy showstoppers include an 86-foot-tall Darth Vader; 62-foot-tall Yoda; 70-foot-tall replica of the first hot-air balloon flight with a sheep, duck, and rooster as its first passengers; and a 65-foot-tall, 750-pound bright pink Lucky Pig from the New Jersey Lottery.

There will be 100 hot-air balloons ascending into the sky (weather permitting) for the experience of “Love at First Flight,” where flights will be at 6:30 am and 6:30 pm for the entirety of the festival. Rides cost $275 per person in the morning and from $325 per person in the evening and you can book balloon rides here.

In addition to balloons, this annual event is also a music festival with 2023 headliners like KC and the Sunshine Band and Fitz and the Tantrums. Attendees can also expect a Cash Pop stage with tribute bands for the Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, and an all-female Led Zeppelin group. Plenty of family-friendly programming includes artist Laurie Berkner, recognized as the “queen of kids’ music,” as one of the headlining musical acts.

In addition, there will be a light show of 300 drones on Friday and Saturday night at 9:15 pm, which will replace the single night of fireworks that have been set off for decades. This is part of the festival’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

Where: Solberg Airport, 39 Thor Solberg Road, Readington, NJ

Get There: 1 hour by car from NYC via I-78 W

1 hour 10 minutes from Philadelphia via I-95 N

4 hours 30 minutes from Boston via CT-15 S

Cost: Adults: $32-$139; Children 4-12 years: $12-$15; Children ages 3 and under are free.