The Best Spots to Hike in NYC, According to Hood Hikers' Jasmine Guadalupe

New York City is known for its bright lights, lively nightlife, and diverse communities, so it might not be the first place you’d think of when you’re looking to get in touch with nature. However, we’re here to tell you: don’t sleep on the greener side of NYC.

To take a closer look at some of the best hiking locations within NYC, we linked up with Timberland, because really, what’s more New York than a Timberland® boot? The brand’s eco-friendly GreenStride™ collection is designed to bring comfort and style to city streets and hiking terrain (plus they're eco-friendly, made with 75% renewable materials). Timberland has also partnered with hikers who are giving urban communities a new perspective on seeing The Great Outdoors, including certified hiking guide Jasmine Guadalupe from The Hood Hikers, an outdoor adventure community that helps create safe spaces for Black and Brown people to explore nature around the city.

Alongside Guadalupe's professional qualifications, she has experience living and hiking in the forests of upstate New York, too. She now brings her knowledge and love for the outdoors to urban areas for others to enjoy. “When I’m enjoying nature in the city, I just feel like I’m on a break,” she says. “Like it’s a little city break from the mayhem and the chaos that’s going on, even though you’re right in the middle of it.”

To get the inside scoop on where Guadalupe likes to take her Timbs, check out her favorite spots to hike amid the city’s blocks: