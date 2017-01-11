Every Major Jersey Shore Beach Town, Ranked

1. Cape May

Exit number: 0

Here’s why Cape May is number one: it’s beautiful, historic, and easy to get to. Follow the Garden State Parkway until it ends and you’ll end up in Cape May, a gem of a beach town, and a National Historic Landmark, on the southernmost tip of New Jersey. The island isn't as narrow as LBI, so it's not conducive to as much traffic. It isn’t trashy, nor is it elitist, and it attracts a whole range of people -- couples young and old, families, and young and restless millennials. The town’s defining characteristic is its Victorian architecture, and the historic district boasts more than 600 dollhouse-like houses, hotels, and inns. It’s the perfect place for a weekend trip: book a room at a bed & breakfast (like The Queen Victoria or The Mission Inn), and split your time between going to the beach and doing quirky touristy activities, like the Cape May Ghost Tour. There are a few beaches to choose from, like Sunset Beach, which is known for its nightly flag-lowering ceremony, or the more quaint Cape May Point, which is where you’ll find the historic lighthouse. Cape May just might be one of the best beach spots in the whole country.