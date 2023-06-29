Here’s Everything Fun to Do at the Jersey Shore This Summer

Ferris wheel at Seaside Heights | Photo courtesy of AtlanticCityNJ.com Ferris wheel at Seaside Heights | Photo courtesy of AtlanticCityNJ.com

Some might say it’s not officially summer until you’ve hit up the beaches and boardwalks of New Jersey. With around 130 miles of coastline from Sandy Hook to Cape May, the Jersey Shore is at its peak during summer season, with plenty of events, outdoor concerts, and of course, boardwalk junk food to experience. From a newly opened waterpark to a full concert lineup, things are about to get exciting for anyone near the Garden State. Here’s everything cool to do at the Jersey Shore this year from the Fourth of July to Labor Day.

New Jersey Sandcastle Contest at Belmar Beach | Photo courtesy of John Walsh/Borough of Belmar, NJ

Whole Lobster Vodka Fra Diavolo at Superfrico by Spiegelworld | Photo courtesy of Superfrico by Spiegelworld

Food at the Jersey Shore Superfrico by Spiegelworld

Ongoing

Atlantic City

After the successful debut of its Italian American Psychedelic restaurant Superfrico in Las Vegas two years ago, entertainment company Spiegelworld has now brought the bizarre to Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino with its new project, The Hook. The adults-only immersive experience is AC’s first and only live entertainment and dining residency. At the Jersey Superfrico, expect reimagined Italian fare like its Sin City sister spot, but with a coastal twist for menu highlights like Crab Gravy Pasta, Joyce Farms Bolognese with pappardelle and ricotta; and Superfrico’s signature Detroit-style pizza topped with jumbo lump crab. The restaurant is located backstage of The Hook theater, where you can catch the live show before or after dinner from Wednesday through Sunday from 7 pm–9 pm. Superfrico serves dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm. Both dinner and theater reservations can be made online.

Cost: Theater tickets are $68. Dinner prices vary. Kohr’s Frozen Custard

Ongoing

Seaside Heights

Anyone who grew up going to the Jersey Shore for summer vacation remembers the orange vanilla swirl cones from Kohr’s Frozen Custard, the iconic soft serve custard and ice cream stand. A tradition for families visiting the boardwalk, this sugary delight is made with eggs, cream, milk, and other ingredients and is still being churned with the original machine from when the shop opened in 1919. Be sure to add an Orangeade to your order, squeezed from fresh oranges, of course.

Cost: Varies Mogo: Korean Fusion Tacos

Ongoing

Asbury Park

While junk food and the Jersey Shore usually go hand-in-hand, this is not the case at MOGO, a Korean eatery offering a specialty menu that strives to provide healthier dining options. With its name translating to “eat” in Korean, the spot is a must when in Asbury Park, with highlights including the Beef Taco, made with Korean barbecue-marinated rib eye, and the soy-ginger marinated Chicken Taco. Vegans and vegetarians can order the spicy soy-glazed Tofu Taco. Don’t skip out on the Korean Doughnut for dessert, with cinnamon and a sesame filling that’s all decked in powdered sugar. MOGO’s brick and mortar location on Cookman Avenue is open year-round, though from May through September you can also visit the boardwalk location, weather permitting.

Cost: Varies

Lucy the Elephant | Photo courtesy of AtlanticCityNJ.com