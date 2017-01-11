The Best Easy Day Trips to Take on the Long Island Rail Road

Farmingdale

LIRR stop: Farmingdale, Ronkonkoma Branch

Travel time from Penn Station: 54 minutes

Price one-way: $13 peak, $9.50 off-peak

Another example of Long Island’s many engaging Main Streets, the tiny, yet entertaining, Downtown of Farmingdale is home to several notable eating and drinking destinations. The Rolling Spring Roll may be the best spot on LI for Vietnamese pho -- the massive, steaming bowls of noodle soup that will surely cure whatever ails you. A few doors down, Lithology Brewing Company is one of the newest additions to the craft beer scene, and serves up samples in its tasting room daily. For a literary lunch, the Library Café takes a storybook setting (the former public library) and fills it with a pub-like menu and an extensive cocktail assortment. As a bonus for avid golfers, Farmingdale is also home to the Island’s most famous pro course, Bethpage Black. If you’re looking to spend the morning playing the same course as the PGA greats, tee times can be reserved in advance, and the course is only a five-minute cab ride from the LIRR station.