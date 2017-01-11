This Map Proves New York Is the Least Patriotic State

Independence Day is a time for barbecues, fireworks, and (if you're Jeff Goldblum) hacking into alien spaceships. If there's one thing Americans love more than any of those activities, though, it's arguing over whether they're more patriotic than their neighbors.

The folks at Wallethub decided to end the debate once and for all, putting together a nationwide ranking to show how each state in the union stacks up with regard to "patriotism." Virginia came in first -- unsurprising, considering its proximity to the nation's capital -- while Washington state landed in second place, and Colorado closed out the top three.