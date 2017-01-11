This Map Proves New York Is the Least Patriotic State

Independence Day is a time for barbecues, fireworks, and (if you're Jeff Goldblum) hacking into alien spaceships. If there's one thing Americans love more than any of those activities, though, it's arguing over whether they're more patriotic than their neighbors.
The folks at Wallethub decided to end the debate once and for all, putting together a nationwide ranking to show how each state in the union stacks up with regard to "patriotism." Virginia came in first -- unsurprising, considering its proximity to the nation's capital -- while Washington state landed in second place, and Colorado closed out the top three.
Conversely, New York came in dead last with equally abysmal Military and Civic Engagement scores, while New Jersey and Rhode Island followed close behind. Really doing a lot to break that "apathetic northeastern elitist" cliche, guys.
Check out the interactive map below to see how your state fared:
How exactly do you measure patriotism? Well, while the number of flags in your yard is a pretty good estimate, Wallethub looked at two main areas: Military Engagement (percentage of enlisted residents, veterans, and active-duty personnel) and Civic Engagement (volunteer rate, number of peace corps volunteers, and percentage of residents who voted in the last election).
For more info, check out this handy infographic showing the best and worst states for each of Wallethub's patriotic criteria:
Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and as a native New Yorker, he's totally a part of the problem. Follow his patriotic tweets @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com