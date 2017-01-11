NJ Beach Towns That Are Nothing Like 'Jersey Shore'

Manasquan

Quiet, clean, and relaxing, Manasquan couldn’t be more picturesque if a Bob Ross painting vomited on the town. The boardwalk is largely non-commercial and amusement park-free, which means next to no tourists and no lines when you try to order a slice at the only beachside pizzeria, Gee Gee’s. Watch stand-up paddleboarders make their way through Stockton Lake and Watson Creek; bike ride past old Victorian homes; and, if you’re a surfer, take on the waves at Manasquan Inlet. The inlet is known for being one of the best places to surf on the East Coast, attracting hardcore locals, newbies, and even some pros. Bars, like the lively yet laid-back Leggets, just one block from the beach, and the more upscale, gastropub-like The Irish Rail, keep thirsty (and hungry) beach-goers entertained until the wee hours of the morning.