Travel 12 Beaches Within 2.5 Hours of NYC That Are Open This Summer The best part of summer has not been canceled.

Ready to stop staring at your computer and start staring out over the water? While summer in the city has felt a little different this year, the sun’s still burning up the pavement and taxing our window A/C units. Beaches in and near NYC have begun to welcome crowds for swimming, sunbathing, and even some socially-distanced day drinking. Some of the best beaches are accessible by public transportation, while others require a car to get to -- but they’re all only 2.5 hours or less from home. Make sure to leave early in the morning (beach parking lots are at 50% capacity and tend to fill up by noon!), spring for a mask that matches your favorite bathing suit, BYO snacks, and hit the beach safely this summer.

The good news: NYC beaches are open NYC’s beaches reopened for swimming on July 1, so expect to see lifeguards and throngs of hot dog-eating crowds. NYC Parks Ambassadors are patrolling the beaches to hand out masks, check for social distancing, and keep the beaches as open as possible. If you don’t have a car, (or a friend from college with a ride), these beaches are all accessible by public transportation.

New Jersey beaches... also an option New Jersey’s boardwalks have been getting some not-so-great attention, so you can’t blame the state for keeping its restrictions pretty tight. Social distancing rules are of course still in effect, and many beaches don’t have lifeguards, effectively prohibiting swimming. “Passive recreation” is allowed, though, so you can hike, sunbathe, and explore the Garden State’s surf.

Long Island beaches Many beaches in Long Island are only for residents, so your best bet is to head to one of the area’s beautiful state parks. While public parking has been reduced by 50% and many nearby roads are closed, the parks offer mile after mile of blue-water beaches and nature-filled hiking trails for New Yorkers who can set their alarms early enough.

Rachel Pelz lives and writes in Brooklyn.