Overlooked Towns Outside NYC You Need to Visit

Athens, NY

127 miles/two hours from NYC

Why you need to go: Athens just got its first this-could-be-Brooklyn bistro in July (make that its first bistro ever), so don’t wait for the town to become far more than that exit you pass on one of your upstate road trips. Rive Gauche’s eggs Benedict is only one of many “a-ha moments” you’ll encounter in this artsy under-the-radar hamlet set on the west bank of the Hudson River. You can also slip into the Athenian lifestyle by stand-up paddleboarding ($25/hour); stocking up on fudge, fresh-baked pies, and fruit at Black Horse Farms; drinking an Outrage IPA or Black Rock Stout at Crossroads Brewing Company; and strolling through the cheery village, which looks like Eden for Instagrammers and has over 300 buildings on the national and state historic registers.

Why it isn’t more popular: The town of Hudson hogs the limelight directly across the river. (Somehow people still don’t know that hopping the ferry to Athens is one of the coolest things you can do in Hudson.)

The one thing you should do: Attend a weekend concert at Happy Jakes at The Stewart House.