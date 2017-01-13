22 Reasons Winter Is the Best Time to Visit NYC, According to a Native

Some of our most iconic bars have fireplaces

There’s no shortage of bars in NYC, and no shortage of bars with fireplaces either -- but the number of fireside seats are definitely limited. Take it from me, the best time to go is when the weather scares other people away. You’ll be able to sip pricy cocktails at the Rose Bar at Gramercy Park Hotel in peace -- surrounded by art from Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and others. (Great for when you want to feel like a foreign spy.) Or, if a flameless mantle is enough for you, check out the artifact that is the fireplace of the historic McSorley’s Old Ale House (est. 1853). Fun fact: it’s labeled BIBLE HOUSE because it was salvaged from the ruins of the old American Bible Society, one of the historic buildings that helped make Astor Place the hub it is today before it was torn down and replaced by the Cooper Union.