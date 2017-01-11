The Most Romantic Weekend Getaways From NYC

Shh... it’s a secret

Whether you’ve harbored dreams of living off the grid or just want to get lost in the woods, this is a surefire way to reignite the romance (assuming you’re not claustrophobic). The retreat gurus at Getaway have recently opened three 160sqft eco cabins (from $99/night) in various hidden locations two hours north of the city for New Yorkers to unplug, eat jerky, and commune with nature. “Part of the magic is that Getaway is about enjoying the house and land on its own,” co-founder Jon Staff told Thrillist. “Even though there are trails and waterfalls and ski hills around, you don't need those to disconnect and recharge for a night or two. And even if you want them, isn't it more fun to discover them spontaneously?”

By car: Within a few hours of NYC. As each cabin spot is under lock and key, you must make a reservation to receive specific directions.