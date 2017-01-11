11 Small Catskills Towns to Visit Right Now

DELHI

County: Delaware County, Western Catskills

Before you go, be aware that Delhi is the kind of town where even a jaded New York couple might spot an old barn, fall in love, renovate it into a second home, then turn their backs on the city altogether and move in permanently (per the Times, this has actually happened at least once). Buying or just gazing, architecture is a huge draw here -- you may need to check your gas tank to verify that all these Colonial, wide-porched Victorian, Greek Revival, and American Craftsman houses are just three hours from NYC. Most notable: the 1797 Frisbee House, meeting place for the Delaware County Historical Association and, apparently, ghosts who often show up in photos. Bring a good camera, and at least one close friend.

Where to eat and drink: Pop into Tay Tea to sip some hand-blended loose-leaf (and find a no-brainer gift for mom, or your English stepdad). Or try the daily quiche and soup special at the Blue Bee Café. It’s not always on the menu, but you can still ask for it -- that’d be the small-town hospitality you came for.