A Guide to Taylor Swift’s NYC, According to Her Songs

It’s hard to think of a name drop that turned more heads than when Olive Garden casually rolled off Swift’s tongue in evermore’s “no body no crime.” In the song, Swift writes a whodunnit tale of a housewife’s murder that is only discovered after she ghosts her friend on their weekly trip to the chain restaurant. Fans may notice the main character bears the same name as one of the famous HAIM sisters, who collaborated with Swift for the song, and it’s no coincidence the chain restaurant mentioned also happens to be Este’s favorite. Swift told EW she was “nailing down some lyric details and texted her, 'You're not going to understand this text for a few days but... which chain restaurant do you like best?'” and thus the lyric was born. Luckily, NYC has its own outpost of Olive Garden in Times Square where you can eat endless salad and breadsticks while pondering who, exactly, did it (and what Este Haim orders at Olive Garden).