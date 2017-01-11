The Best 48-Hour Catskills Getaways for Couples

6. Lexington

Comprised of six rural mountain communities with only 800 people between them, Lexington is all about getting in that much-needed alone time. Check out the very pretty Schoharie Creek, which runs through town, and Catskill Park. Before venturing into the latter, make sure one of you owns and knows how to operate a compass -- these aren’t just forests, these are wild forests. That means patchy cell phone service, and the chance to hang out and talk like the Internet hasn’t even been invented yet.

How to get there: Like you probably guessed by now, you’ll be taking a Trailways bus from NYC to Phoenicia. To get from there to Lexington, shoot the innkeepers an email (beforehand, remember, unless you want to spend hours trying to get a signal) for help coordinating your bus arrival. If you’re driving, you’re looking at a three-hour cruise through I-87 and the Catskill Mountain Scenic Byway.

Where to stay: The Spruceton Inn is a bed and bar. For real. Grab a craft beer or glass of wine at Conan’s Corner, the in-house bar, then chill out in the meadow on the property. Snooze in a hammock, or check out what the night sky is supposed to look like, minus light pollution. Aww.

What to selfie: This is farm country, so fuel up at the Lexington Farmer’s Market in the morning, where you can ask a psychic how your relationship fits into the universe, or (if things aren’t that serious) maybe just get a caricature. The market is open every other Saturday through October. After that, there’s prime hiking around the Spruceton Inn, like the Diamond Notch Trail's waterfalls, streams, and wildflowers. That night, hit Table on Ten for locally sourced, brick-oven pizzas.