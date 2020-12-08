Travel Why You Need To See NYC From Edge at Hudson Yards Right Now

New York has had a heck of a year — so much so that you might forget why you chose to call the Big Apple home in the first place. That’s why this is the perfect time to reconnect with the great landmarks of this city. And what better place to do that than at one of its newest: Edge, the sky deck at Hudson Yards that boasts a 360-degree view of NYC. Since opening earlier this year, it has become one of the best places to get a new perspective on the city (literally). It’s the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, which means you’ll get a view of your town like nowhere else — especially since its location on the west side of Manhattan gives you the most quintessential “skyline” view without crossing the Hudson. And you don’t even need to get chilly to see it — Edge has a full indoor viewing deck where you can sightsee in comfort. (Plus, they have enhanced safety measures to take it all in safely.) But that’s not all! Here are all the reasons why you should visit now.

It's the ideal place to catch a sunset Daylight saving time is over, which means that the sun now sets around 4:30pm. Normally, this would be a huge bummer, even in the city that never sleeps. However, the timing is now just right for watching the sunset over Jersey and the Hudson, while still having time to make outdoor dinner reservations afterward. You'll be able to see the golden hour from 1,100 feet in the air, check out the reflections off the Freedom Tower and Empire State Building, and then gradually watch the city lights flicker with champagne in hand (yes, there's a champagne bar) on as the Big Apple comes to life at night. For something a little more festive, enjoy a "Cocoa in the Clouds" for some much-needed holiday cheer. This hot chocolate is layered with fresh, made-to-order whipped cream and topped with a rice crispy treat, coated in crushed peppermint. Pro tip: you can add the liquor of your choice to elevate the drink, too. (If you're 21+, of course.)

PHOTO COURTESY OF EDGE

It's the next best thing to soaring above the city Most of us don't ever get the chance to take a helicopter ride above the New York skyline, but checking out the view from dizzying heights is a close second. So whether you're looking for a crazy good Instagram photo, or you just want to re-enact the famous "king of the world" scene, Edge is the place to go. Standing at the very tip of the skydeck will give you the feeling of floating over the city, reassuring you that 100 stories is nothing to worry about. Plus, the angled-glass walls help you look straight down. If that wasn't enough, there's always the triangular glass floor, where you can stand, lie, or tap-dance directly above the massive drop. Basically, it's like standing on top of the center of the world.

PHOTO COURTESY OF EDGE