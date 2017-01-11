The Catskills’ Best Outdoor Adventures

Racing downhill at Windham Mountain Bike Park

Where: Jewett, NY

While you can definitely get a thrill cycling in NYC during rush hour traffic, Windham Mountain Bike Park will give you the good kind of adrenaline rush -- not the kind that makes you yell at innocent old ladies on the street. The trails are integrated with the natural slope of the mountainside, and while they vary in difficulty level, all start from over 3,000ft up. You better wanna go fast, cause you’re gonna reach the speed of light (at least, that’s what it’ll feel like). The current record holder for one of the park’s most popular paths, Wilderness Roll, hit 41.2 km/h and cleared the track in six minutes and 47 seconds. But we don’t expect you to do that on your first try -- and no one will let you. There’s a skills park for first-timers where you can learn everything from how to stand on pedals to distributing your weight evenly, and you can rent equipment if you’re not ready to invest in a set of wheels. In short, slow your roll.