9 Reasons to Drive to Beacon, New York PS: One of them is a castle.

The small post-industrial city of Beacon, New York, has been well worth a weekend visit (or permanent decampment) for quite some time—and now more than ever during COVID, this popular oasis for city-weary New Yorkers is a welcome art and nature-filled getaway less than two hours from the city. Situated right on the mighty Hudson River, Beacon boasts bucolic beauty, hiking trails galore, a thriving art scene, small town whimsy, urban ruins, plenty of terrific food and drink, and a castle (yes, an actual castle). At only 60 miles (but 10-million figurative ones) north of the five boroughs, all you need to do is start your engine, jump on I-87, and just a couple of podcast episodes later, you’ll have forgotten all about that last crazy thing you saw on the subway. As always, please wear a mask and social distance responsibly throughout your travels.

Visit Dia:Beacon There’s a ton of exciting art and creativity alive in Beacon these days, but the museum that catalyzed it all gets its own section because visiting it is a must. Housed in a once-abandoned, now repurposed Nabisco box factory, Dia Art Foundation’s visionary contemporary art museum is not just a venue for big, experiential work—but is an experience unto itself. Walking the slick, echoey halls awash in natural light and air, one gets the feeling that imposing sculptures by the likes of Richard Serra, Dan Flavin, and Louise Bourgeois could exist nowhere else. Not to knock NYC’s hallowed art temples, but Beacon’s 300,000-square-foot museum makes even the Guggenheim's exquisite galleries feel claustrophobic by comparison. Since Dia:Beacon should be a can’t-miss feature of your trip, it might make sense to plan your trip around the museum’s hours. Entry can be scored by advance reservation for timed tickets.

The craft beer scene is fire Beacon is, low-key, a craft beer connoisseur’s mecca. This little city is home to not one or two craft beer breweries, but three in town and another three closeby—the furthest a mere 20-minute drive away. Two Way Brewing Company’s taproom is open, and the venerable Industrial Arts is to-go only these days, but still well worth a visit. If you order online in advance, the heavenly brews at Hudson Valley Brewery are available for convenient curbside pickup a few days a week and just across the bridge in Newburgh, Newburgh Brewing Company’s taproom is open for weekend drinks. Drive away with a growler from Obercreek Brewing Company—a hyper-local jewel located on a nearby organic-certified farm just north of Beacon in Obercreek. And last but not least, nationally recognized Sloop Brewing Co. boasts a taproom and curbside pickup in East Fishkill. If beer isn’t your thing, award-winning Denning’s Point Distillery is crafting spirits to lift spirits right in town.

Eat and drink on repeat Certain unnamed global pandemics have made indoor drinking and dining an uncertain proposition, but many of Beacon’s excellent restaurants and bars have outdoor seating and/or offer takeout, so grab your mask, and if you can’t snag a table, wine and dine al fresco or retreat to your lodgings. Do breakfast at the darling bakery and bistro, Beacon Bread Company or go classic with chrome and booths at the Yankee Clipper Diner. For lunch every day, pickup a truly excellent burger and/or fried chicken sandwich at Meyer’s Olde Dutch, or a satisfying mushroom and gruyere melt at Homespun Foods. Grab dinner with live music and farm-to-table fare at Towne Crier Cafe. Or Quinn’s offers Japanese cuisine in a quirky setting and the kitchen at Melzingah Tap House kicks out sumptuousness like a red coconut curry stew. Speaking of drinks, zany fun is in abundance with a very respectable 14 tap beers and arcade games at Happy Valley. Draught Industries pleases hop heads with 24 taps pouring daily. Slightly off the beaten path is unpretentious dive bar, Barking Frog, serving no-frills fun and in true dive form, has bartender-dependent hours on Sunday nights. Availability and hours are liable to change, so check local listings before you set out.

Farm to your table You wouldn’t know it if you’ve never escaped to NYC’s north, but agriculture is an essential part of New York State’s economy and variegated local communities, and you (yes, you) can support them during your trip to Beacon. Nowhere is NYS’ agriculture more proudly on display than Sundays at The Beacon Farmers Market, which presents visitors with an amazing opportunity to meet locals, engage the hardworking people who make your Williamsburg farm-to-table meal possible, and sample some of the local products cultivated by hardworking folk. If you want to actually see a farm in action, visit the fabulous Stony Kill Farm Education Center. A mere 10-minute drive North of Beacon, this working farm offers trails to walk as well as educational opportunities for kids and adults alike with hands-on experiences in farm work, conservation, historical preservation, and arts and crafts.

Also...there’s a castle If you’ve ever sat on the Hudson River-side of the Metro North as it passes Beacon, you’ve probably wondered: “Did I just see a castle on a small island?” Well, that’s Bannerman Castle, or rather, what’s left of it (we’ll spare you the history lesson). What’s important for our purposes is that, while setting foot on Pollepel Island without official sanction can earn you a run in with the law, from May to October, a tidy $40 buys you a ferry tour departing from a dock in Beacon. If you’ve got your own kayak, that same price gives you leave to paddle yourself out for a self-guided tour. And for those who are kayak-less, a guided kayak tour can also be arranged. The Bannerman Castle Trust is the nonprofit dedicated to preservation of this delightful oddity, and they encourage visitors to engage by offering a slew of programming and events. Just check the site for an events calendar.

Check out abandoned ruins Unlike many other localities, brick-and-mortar evidence of Beacon’s past still stands in the form of eerily awesome ruins. But please note: exploring ruins is dangerous and in some cases illegal, so we aren’t suggesting that you visit these places, but instead merely noting their existence for your edification. The peaceful, abandoned Dutch Reformed Church cemetery is down a hill, behind the still-operating Victorian Gothic church. The graves date back to the Victorian era, but the cemetery has been neglected since the 1920s, so many of the tombs have crumbled into disrepair. The abandoned sanatorium, Craig House Institute is, in a word, haunting. Several famously troubled individuals spent time within its walls, including Jackie Gleason, Rosemary Kennedy, and Zelda Fitzgerald. The property was recently sold with plans to transform it into an upscale hotel and spa. For now, it’s blocked off, but it’s still there and still creepy. For glimpses into Beacon’s days as an industry town, check the abandoned Merrimac Hat Company and the ruins of Denning’s Point Brick Works, the latter of which (in true Beacon fashion) is being repurposed into a welcome center.

