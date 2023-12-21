Lucille Ball’s Hometown Is a Comedy Hub Full of Culture, Funky Shops, and Nearby Alpacas

Before Lucille Ball was the star of her groundbreaking 1950s show, I Love Lucy, and living in Beverly Hills, the virtuoso of physical comedy and mogul of moxie-fueled female firsts called Jamestown, New York—aka The Pearl City—her home.

Ball's birthplace is also now the location of the Lucy Desi Museum, which celebrates her and husband, Desi Arnaz. As the “First Couple of Comedy,” their television show was the first network program to feature an inter-racial marriage and a pregnant woman. The duo also pioneered the still-used multi-camera, live audience format and 35mm film use for television. In short, they invented television reruns, and became the genre’s first millionaires as a result.

In its heyday, their Desilu Productions company was the largest independent production house, and in 1962, Ball bought out Arnaz’s stake in the company, making her the first woman to take the helm of a Hollywood studio.

Along with the museum, Jamestown offers plenty of fun and chuckles, thanks to the 2018 opening of the National Comedy Center, which represents the culmination of Ball’s dream to transform her hometown into a national comedy hub. The result is a lakeside laugh-a-minute swoon-fest for visitors, complete with great restaurants, funky, eclectic shops, and alpacas (obviously). Here’s everything fun to do on a getaway to Jamestown, NY.

Drive time:

6.5 hours from NYC

6.5 hours from Philadelphia, PA