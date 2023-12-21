Lucille Ball’s Hometown Is a Comedy Hub Full of Culture, Funky Shops, and Nearby Alpacas
Hit the road for a chuckle-filled weekend getaway to Jamestown, New York.
Before Lucille Ball was the star of her groundbreaking 1950s show, I Love Lucy, and living in Beverly Hills, the virtuoso of physical comedy and mogul of moxie-fueled female firsts called Jamestown, New York—aka The Pearl City—her home.
Ball's birthplace is also now the location of the Lucy Desi Museum, which celebrates her and husband, Desi Arnaz. As the “First Couple of Comedy,” their television show was the first network program to feature an inter-racial marriage and a pregnant woman. The duo also pioneered the still-used multi-camera, live audience format and 35mm film use for television. In short, they invented television reruns, and became the genre’s first millionaires as a result.
In its heyday, their Desilu Productions company was the largest independent production house, and in 1962, Ball bought out Arnaz’s stake in the company, making her the first woman to take the helm of a Hollywood studio.
Along with the museum, Jamestown offers plenty of fun and chuckles, thanks to the 2018 opening of the National Comedy Center, which represents the culmination of Ball’s dream to transform her hometown into a national comedy hub. The result is a lakeside laugh-a-minute swoon-fest for visitors, complete with great restaurants, funky, eclectic shops, and alpacas (obviously). Here’s everything fun to do on a getaway to Jamestown, NY.
6.5 hours from NYC
6.5 hours from Philadelphia, PA
If you don’t do anything else: Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Lucille Ball
Jamestown, along the shores of Chautauqua Lake, has plenty of comedy-driven experiences, but start at the Lucy Desi Museum to explore perfect recreations of famous sets from the I Love Lucy show, actual props, lesser-known footage, and original costumes. Named for Lucy’s on-air bestie, visitors can buy an ETHEL upgrade (an acronym for the Enhanced Tour Hardware for Experiencing Lucy), narrated by Ball’s daughter. Better yet, splurge on a 3-minute immersive experience on-set at Lucy and Desi’s NYC apartment.
Where to Shop in Jamestown, NY
Whether you’re team Marvel or DC, Jamestown’s Chautauqua Comics is a top-notch afternoon excursion. The shop is bursting at the seams with comic books, trading cards, and gifts, and they often run sales for $2 or less. Also in Jamestown, Chautauqua Soap Co. offers lovely handcrafted soaps and candles, while Art Cloth & Craft has a vast inventory of new and vintage gifts, jewelry, and home goods.
In nearby Celoron, The Brindle Barn is a general store with a big vision. Its collaborations with local farms and food artisans keep the grab-and-go meal area busy during breakfast and lunch. You can also buy locally made goods, unique shaving accessories, and thoughtful, chemical-free skincare products. Then, about 15 minutes north, on the east shore of Chautauqua Lake, Bemus Point offers unique shopping experiences like Bemus Point Pottery or Alpacaville, where you can shop for handknit alpaca mittens and blankets and—heck ya! You can visit the alpacas.
Where to Explore Arts and Culture in Jamestown, NY
While at the museum, grab a copy of the Lucytown Tour map, a free self-guided driving tour featuring over 15 Lucy-related attractions in the Jamestown area. It provides turn-by-turn directions to visit murals inspired by iconic episodes, Lucy’s birth home and former school, the Lucille Ball Memorial Park, and her grave at Lakeview Cemetery.
Midway through the tour, allow ample time to visit The National Comedy Center, an extension of Ball’s vision to share the depth of comedy culture with Jamestown visitors. Dual admission tickets provide access to The Lucy Desi Museum and The National Comedy Center, which has over 50 exhibits celebrating all forms of comedy—from stand-up to cartoons, movies, and beyond. You can even dabble in the laugh-biz by creating a touch-screen cartoon or working a simulated late-night television talk show camera. The two museums also team up for the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival each summer.
Where to eat, drink, and sleep:
Restaurants and Bars in Jamestown, NY
Keep the laughs going and visit the Labyrinth Press Company, an eclectic vegetarian and vegan restaurant known for its Thursday open-mic stand-up shows, robust wine list, and Brazilian lounge vibes. While there, treat yourself to a Pear and Pepper Burger for just $11.50. The Beer Snob also schedules regular comedy shows, and Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club hosts Netflix-featured stand-ups like April Macie.
Even when the local lakes region slows for the season, making reservations at restaurants like Truffle Honey in nearby Mayville is best. The Black Truffle Honey Whipped Ricotta is popular but leave room for all the wood-fired goodies like pizzas and seafood. Locals also love the Irish pub, 2 Gingers Inn, where the Shepards Pie, oversized wings, and fresh pork rinds are always in high demand.
Hotels in Jamestown, NY
The lakefront Chautauqua Harbor Hotel is the go-to place to stay in Jamestown, and rightfully so. A room off the lobby is an homage to the National Comedy Center, and their Hilarious Getaway package includes tickets to the museums, a credit at the Lakehouse Tap & Grille, and Groucho Marx-style glasses. You'll get a free dessert if you rock your glasses for dinner at their restaurant. There's no pressure to do any stand-up; just embrace the laugh and snag a free sweet treat.