Where to Dig Into Lobster Rolls, Take a Beach Hike, and Party in Montauk

Montauk, once most popular among fishermen and surfers, today, offers an eclectic mix of parties, share houses, live music, breweries, lobster rolls, and, yes, still some of the best fishing and surfing in the Northeast.

About 120 miles from NYC, Montauk is accessible by train, but I prefer to spare myself the Hunger Games-like madness that ensues at Penn Station on a Friday afternoon and hit the road instead. For this trip, I rented a car from Turo, which is essentially an Airbnb for car-sharing, because I’d take the Hamptons traffic over the Long Island Rail Road’s crowded train cars any day.

After tackling the Long Island Expressway, you’ll find yourself on the appropriately named Montauk Highway, a.k.a. Route 27. Take a moment to admire small towns like Bridgehampton and East Hampton, each offering a mix of name-brand stores, local designers, and eateries. Stop for a bite to eat at TownLine BBQ in Sagaponack, Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Southampton (the best bagels in all of New York, I swear it), or Carissa’s the Bakery in East Hampton.