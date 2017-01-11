7 Unexpectedly Awesome Long Island Day Trips

Port Jefferson

The bustling waterfront downtown, lovingly referred to by locals as “Down Port,” is awash with quaint storefronts and historic buildings... but let’s be real, you’re really here for the food and drink. Breakfast or brunch at the tiny coffee house Toast is definitely worth waiting in line for, and once you’ve carbo-loaded on their massive french toast, you’ll be ready to start drinking. On Main St., Brewology295 has some irresistible and imaginative pub grub, plus one of the best whisky selections on the Island. Their cocktails are no joke either; try The Maple Fashion for an autumn spin on an Old Fashioned. After an afternoon of perusing all the local shops on and off the main drag, dinner at Fifth Season is always a great idea. Sit on the porch and enjoy locally sourced cuisine from a menu that changes seasonally.